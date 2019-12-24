MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs girls basketball team trailed just 7-6 to the Shelby-Rising City Huskies at the end of the first quarter Friday night at home, but couldn’t get anything going in the second and was outscored 9-2.
Needing a big second half, McCool didn’t get it, which led to a 37-25 loss. McCool, which trailed 27-17 at the end of the third, drops to 1-5 on the season while Shelby improves to 2-4. The Mustangs are off until Jan. 3 when they travel to Henderson to play Heartland (4-2).
Chelsea Stutzman led McCool with 10 points and drilled two 3-pointers while Olivia Johnson added eight. Ashley Schulz chipped in with four points while Raelin Stouffer had three.
