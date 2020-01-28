YORK – Over the years the York City Auditorium has provided some great games on both the girls and boys side of the brackets.
On Monday, the old building may have played host to one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.
Monday’s Crossroads Conference tournament shocker with the No. 9 seed Shelby-Rising City Huskies upsetting the No. 1 seed and Class D-2 No. 4 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles, 45-44, was a game that Shelby-Rising City head coach Turner Trofholz said was long overdue.
“I told the girls that if they kept battling this season that good things would happen for them, and today it did,” said Trofholz. “We have defended well all year we just don’t average a lot of points in just 30 per game. Today the shots fell, Stephanie Smith hit some huge 3-pointers and we hit some other big shots during the course of the game that kept us right there.”
The Huskies, who improved to 8-9 with the win led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed at the break 19-17.
It was one of the few times the BDS Eagles actually held the lead in the game.
Senior guard Stephanie Smith gave the lead back to the Huskies with three third quarter 3-pointers and she finished with four treys and 12 points.
Shelby-Rising City took a 34-30 lead to the final eight minutes and after four fourth quarter turnovers and BDS tying the game at 39-39 with 3:30 to play, the Huskies re-grouped.
“After those four turnovers I was a little worried, but the girls settled down and just kept battling,” Trofholz said.
With 28.4 seconds to play in the game, junior Allie Neujahr who finished with 13 points, nailed a pair of free throws to give the Huskies a 44-41 lead.
BDS head coach Shana Gerberding called a timeout.
The ball went to junior Macy Kamler who after the defense pulled back, sank a 3-pointer with under 20 seconds to play. Kamler led all players with 22 points.
The Huskies had the ball knocked away several times before they crossed the half court line.
After a time out the Huskies got the ball and it ended up in the hands of sophomore Jordie Nekl, as she put up an off-balanced jumper she was fouled as the buzzer went off.
The sophomore went to the line and calmly sank the game winner.
The Huskies were 6 of 12 on 3-pointers in the win and 17 of 38 overall.
BDS was just 1 of 13 on 3-point shots and 17 of 46 from the field overall.
The Huskies were 5 of 7 at the line as compared to the Eagles who were 9 of 14.
Also in double figures for the Eagles was senior Regan Alfs with 14.
“Now we take it one day at a time,” said Trofholz. “We talked about how we get to play two more games and not just practice and for us getting to play two more games will only make us better.”
Shelby-Rising City awaits the winner of East Butler and Cross County to played today at 3 p.m.
Shelby-Rising City (8-9)
10 7 17 11-45
BDS (12-4)
6 13 11 14-44
SRC (45)-Neujahr 13, Smith 12, Hopwood 8, Harrison 5, Nekl 1, Pokorney 6. Totals-17-38 (6-12) 5-7 45.
BDS (44)-Kamler 22, Haecker 3, Sliva 2, Alfs 14, Noel 1, Kadel 2. Totals-17-46 (1-13) 9-14 44.
