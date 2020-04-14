YORK – York’s Dean Erdkamp wanted another shot.
Last spring, Erdkamp, then a junior, did what everyone expected and qualified for the state track meet in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. While in Omaha he placed eighth in the 3200, but things went downhill after that.
An old hip injury flared up during the 1600. The look on Erdkamp’s face as he ran said it all – he was hurting.
“It’s kind of an ongoing injury, a nagging pain. It never has really gone away,” he said.
Erdkamp, who was slated to be the Dukes’ top long-distance runner and a consistent scorer this year, finished last in the 1600 with a time of 5 minutes, 0.71 seconds. He’s better than that, he said, and his personal best times suggest so. Erdkamp would have had the top returning time in the York News-Times’ coverage area in both the 1600 (4:34.86) and 3200 (10:04).
But Erdkamp won’t get a chance for redemption in Omaha. He won’t get that last shot at it.
Erdkamp was doing a track workout with friends right before Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts’ announcement that all extracurricular activities would be canceled through May 31.
“Personally it sucked because I’ve always had injuries going into state, and I finally got them figured out,” Erdkamp said. “It just hurt thinking, ‘Well, I don’t get another shot at Burke.’ I was just thinking about all the memories I’ve made at the state events. It’s really cool to be able to compete at that level, but the better thing is walking into state and seeing all those people and everyone supporting the athletes.
“I definitely wanted to be able to prove myself and show that wasn’t the best I could do at the state level. It kind of hurts that I can’t do it one last time.”
The thought of how Erdkamp’s junior year ended doesn’t sit well with him. But the situation creates plenty of motivation for the next step in his athletic career – running cross country and track for head coach Brady Bonsall and the University of Nebraska-Kearney later this year.
“Coach Bonsall and everyone else around me, they always told me not to focus on the times, but I couldn’t help but do that because I did want to prove to myself that I can do these things," Erdkamp said. "So definitely next year I’m going to be looking at improving even more and being able to prove that I have it in me to do better things.”
Although Erdkamp was understandably upset he wouldn’t get an opportunity to show what he can do in Omaha while fully healthy, he couldn’t help but think about others and how the cancellation affected them. Others like Conner, a senior teammate who was in for a big year. York sophomore Brynn Hirschfeld and junior Maddie Porwine, too.
Erdkamp has friends from out of town that had their senior campaigns cut short. Some were hoping to get back to Omaha while others were working hard to qualify for the first time.
“It dawned on me that this is their senior year and they never made it, and they had one last chance to make it,” he said. “It just hurts to think they’ll never experience that. Or the kids that win three state championships and now they don’t get to go for their fourth.”
Erdkamp is continuing his workouts with a positive attitude. There’s not much else he can do until things return to normal.
“It’s unfortunate, but everything happens for a reason,” he said. “That’s how I’ve been taking it.”
