KEARNEY – The Shrine Bowl announced updated rosters for its game that will be played July 11 on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
The York News-Times’ coverage area has four student-athletes playing in the annual all-star game for the South, including York’s Jacob Diaz and Beau Woods, High Plains’ Keaton Van Housen and Centennial’s Davon Brees.
York’s Tom Erwin, a Wyoming football walk-on commit, was originally selected to play in the game, but won’t be able to attend. Woods, a key member of the Dukes’ offensive and defensive lines last season, is committed to play football at Midland University. Van Housen, who led Osceola/High Plains to the Class D-1 state championship last November, is a UNK football commit. Brees will play football at Morningside College.
Here is the roster for the North: Thomas Ault, Bellevue West; Rex Becker, Hartington CC; Andrew Bednar, Millard North; Kyler Beekman, Elkhorn; Nick Bohn, Bennington; Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo; Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff; Caylton Denker, David City; Austin Dougherty, Omaha Burke; Tre’on Fairgood-Jones, Omaha North; Ryan Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli; Caleb Francl, Grand Island; Remington Gay, Arlington; Isaac Gleason, Fullerton; Larry Gregory, Omaha Benson; Kage Heisinger, Pierce; Cooper Heusman, Chadron; CJ Hoevet, Ord; Jesston Howard, Lincoln Northeast; Eli Hustad, Elkhorn South; Jaxon Johnson, Bancroft-Rosalie; Jacob Keiser, Hartington CC; Preston Kellogg, Papillion-La Vista; Jacob Krul, Scottsbluff; Dalton Lunkwitz, North Platte; Logan Macumber, Elkhorn; Carter Martin, Omaha North; Ace McKinnis, Grand Island; Mason Nieman, Waverly; Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South; Nasire Perry, Creighton Prep; Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke; Rans Sanders, Northwest; Jackson Seward, St. Paul; Eli Simonson, Archbishop Bergan; Easton Sixel, Millard North; Barrett Skrobecki, Waverly; Brady Soukup, Blair; Tylre Strauss, Fort Calhoun; Michael Terrano, Lincoln High; Landon Thompson, Columbus; Gunnar Vanek, Wahoo; Luke Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman; Tucker Wyatt, Gothenberg.
South: Bladen Bayless, Beatrice; Dalys Beanum, Millard West; Cameryn Berry, McCook; Nate Boerkircher, Aurora; Davon Brees, Centennial; Nathan Breon, Cozad; Max Brinker, Skutt Catholic; Blake Brummer, Skutt Catholic; Connor Crumbliss, Sandy Creek; Drew Daum, McCook; Gage Dengel, Bellevue East; Jacob Diaz, York; Jake Frezell, Omaha Central
Zach Fye, Crete; Tayden Gentrup, Lincoln Pius X; Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest; Abraham Hoskins, III Omaha Central; Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge; Jett Janssen, Lincoln East; Evan Johnson, Adams Central; Jordan Kavulak, Seward; Braden Klover, Wymore; Jack Larchik, Gretna; Tyler Lenz, Seward; Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood; Tyler Marlatt, Elmwood-Murdock; Ryan Marlatt, Aurora; Alan Mendoza, Omaha South; Jackson Miller, Kearney High; Tanner Millikan, Platteview; Seth Novak, Ashland-Greenwood; Aidan Oerter, Norris; Elijah Onate, Gibbon; Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus; Blake Podany, Gretna; Timothy Prokupek, Plattsmouth; Andrew Rathman, Plattsmouth; Dallas Rogers,Papillion LaVista South; Michael Rutherford, Central City; Ethan Schmidt, Norris; Drake Sherman, Lincoln Southwest; Keithan Stafford, Doniphan-Trumbull; Ethan Twohig, Holdrege; Keaton Van Housen, High Plains; Beau Woods, York.
