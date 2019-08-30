ROSELAND – Things didn’t go McCool Junction’s way in its volleyball season opener on the road in Roseland Thursday night against Silver Lake.
McCool, which graduated much of its production from last season’s team, were swept by the hosts 25-21, 25-21, 25-17. McCool (0-1) will try to find the win column Sept. 3 at the East Butler triangular in Brainard along with another local volleyball team, the Hampton Hawks.
Silver Lake recorded 35 kills in the match while holding McCool to 16. Silver Lake freshman Georgi tenBensel led everyone with 11 kills and five ace serves while McCool junior Ashley Schultz had nine kills. McCool’s Raelin Stouffer, Grace Penner and Sophia Hoffschneider all chipped in with two kills while Olivia Johnson had one. Stouffer had the most aces for McCool with three.
Defensively, Johnson led McCool with 12 digs. Schultz had nine and Hoffschneider eight.