York’s Masa Scheierman, shown here on Sept. 5 in Aurora, earned first team all-conference honors this season. The 6-foot sophomore led the team in both kills and digs, both of which were new school records.

YORK – The York Dukes volleyball program enjoyed a solid turnaround in the 2019 season, finishing 18-14 after ending the 2018 campaign 7-23.

The Dukes’ hard work paid off with postseason accolades, too. The Central Conference recently announced its all-conference teams, and six players earned recognition.

Earning first-team honors was sophomore Masa Scheierman. The 6-footer led York in both kills (394) and digs (371), both of which broke single-season school records. Scheierman was also second on the team in ace serves (39) and third in blocks (53).

Two Dukes made the second team in juniors Erin Case and Addison Legg.

Case had the most blocks on the squad (59) and was second in kills (219), third in aces (34) and fourth in digs (161). Legg was third on the team in kills (217) and fifth in both aces (30) and blocks (20).

On the third team was sophomore setter Brynn Hirschfeld, who dished out a team-best 526 assists. She had three matches where she recorded 30 or more assists.

Earning honorable mention was senior Natalia Dick and junior Natalie Rockenbach.

Dick was fourth on the team in both kills (110) and blocks (39) while Rockenbach, a setter, had 375 assists. Rockenbach also led the team in aces (40).

First Team

Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central, junior

Cassidy Knust, Aurora, junior

Reese Janssen, Columbus Lakeview, junior

Lauren Hauser, Grand Island Northwest, senior

Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest, senior

Abbey Ringler, Seward, junior

Masa Scheierman, York, sophomore

Second Team

Paxtyn Dummer, Aurora, senior

Ellie Allen, Crete, senior

Lilly Rowe, Columbus Lakeview, sophomore

Cordelia Harbison, Lexington, sophomore

Macey Bosard, Grand Island Northwest, sophomore

Addison Legg, York, junior

Erin Case, York, junior

Third Team

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central, sophomore

Kassidy Hudson, Aurora, junior

Becca Valdez, Columbus Lakeview, senior

Brisa Garcia, Lexington, sophomore

Sophia McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, sophomore

Jaci Opfer, Seward, junior

Brynn Hirschfeld, York, sophomore

Honorable mention

Allison Bohlke, Adams Central, senior

Kyara Fike, Adams Central, senior

Gracee Pohlmann, Aurora, senior

Raina Cattau, Aurora, junior

Katie Hoesche, Crete, senior

Ynhi Le, Crete, senior

Anna Grace Weed, Holdrege, senior

Taylor Wiser, Holdrege, junior

Katee Korte, Columbus Lakeview, sophomore

Mallori Kucera, Columbus Lakeview, sophomore

Liah Haines, Lexington, sophomore

Taylor Woehrle, Lexington, sophomore

Ellie Apfel, Grand Island Northwest, junior

Rylie McNelis, Grand Island Northwest, junior

Anna Rocheford, Schuyler, senior

Kinzie Petersen, Schuyler, senior

Addison Smith, Seward, senior

Sophia Turek, Seward, freshman

Natalia Dick, York, senior

Natalie Rockenbach, York, junior

Record-breaking season

*Statistics prior to the 2012 season are not available*

Scheierman broke one career school record and two individual records while the Dukes broke four team records and tied one.

Scheierman’s 394 kills is a new single-season mark, which topped Aleyah Rosenau’s 326 in 2012.

Scheierman’s 371 digs was also the most in a single season, beating Hailee Pohl’s 348 last year. In two season of varsity volleyball, Scheierman has racked up 626 career digs, which already bests the previous record for digs in a career from Katlynn Killion, who had 621 from 2004-2007.

The Dukes tied the record for most assists in a match with 58 vs. Milford back on Oct. 10. That night, Hirschfeld recorded 30 while Rockenbach added 22, Scheierman three. Maddie Portwine, Legg and Dick all chipped in with one as well.

Here’s a list of the new team school records:

Most ace serves in a season

New record: 201 Old record: 170 (2014)

Most assists in a season

New record: 1,004 Old record: 623 (2015)

Most kills in a match

New record: 62 vs. Aurora Old record: 61 vs. Schuyler (2018)

Most digs in a season

New record: 1,361 Old record: 1,298 (2014)

