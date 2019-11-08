YORK – The York Dukes volleyball program enjoyed a solid turnaround in the 2019 season, finishing 18-14 after ending the 2018 campaign 7-23.
The Dukes’ hard work paid off with postseason accolades, too. The Central Conference recently announced its all-conference teams, and six players earned recognition.
Earning first-team honors was sophomore Masa Scheierman. The 6-footer led York in both kills (394) and digs (371), both of which broke single-season school records. Scheierman was also second on the team in ace serves (39) and third in blocks (53).
Two Dukes made the second team in juniors Erin Case and Addison Legg.
Case had the most blocks on the squad (59) and was second in kills (219), third in aces (34) and fourth in digs (161). Legg was third on the team in kills (217) and fifth in both aces (30) and blocks (20).
On the third team was sophomore setter Brynn Hirschfeld, who dished out a team-best 526 assists. She had three matches where she recorded 30 or more assists.
Earning honorable mention was senior Natalia Dick and junior Natalie Rockenbach.
Dick was fourth on the team in both kills (110) and blocks (39) while Rockenbach, a setter, had 375 assists. Rockenbach also led the team in aces (40).
First Team
Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central, junior
Cassidy Knust, Aurora, junior
Reese Janssen, Columbus Lakeview, junior
Lauren Hauser, Grand Island Northwest, senior
Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest, senior
Abbey Ringler, Seward, junior
Masa Scheierman, York, sophomore
Second Team
Paxtyn Dummer, Aurora, senior
Ellie Allen, Crete, senior
Lilly Rowe, Columbus Lakeview, sophomore
Cordelia Harbison, Lexington, sophomore
Macey Bosard, Grand Island Northwest, sophomore
Addison Legg, York, junior
Erin Case, York, junior
Third Team
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central, sophomore
Kassidy Hudson, Aurora, junior
Becca Valdez, Columbus Lakeview, senior
Brisa Garcia, Lexington, sophomore
Sophia McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, sophomore
Jaci Opfer, Seward, junior
Brynn Hirschfeld, York, sophomore
Honorable mention
Allison Bohlke, Adams Central, senior
Kyara Fike, Adams Central, senior
Gracee Pohlmann, Aurora, senior
Raina Cattau, Aurora, junior
Katie Hoesche, Crete, senior
Ynhi Le, Crete, senior
Anna Grace Weed, Holdrege, senior
Taylor Wiser, Holdrege, junior
Katee Korte, Columbus Lakeview, sophomore
Mallori Kucera, Columbus Lakeview, sophomore
Liah Haines, Lexington, sophomore
Taylor Woehrle, Lexington, sophomore
Ellie Apfel, Grand Island Northwest, junior
Rylie McNelis, Grand Island Northwest, junior
Anna Rocheford, Schuyler, senior
Kinzie Petersen, Schuyler, senior
Addison Smith, Seward, senior
Sophia Turek, Seward, freshman
Natalia Dick, York, senior
Natalie Rockenbach, York, junior
Record-breaking season
*Statistics prior to the 2012 season are not available*
Scheierman broke one career school record and two individual records while the Dukes broke four team records and tied one.
Scheierman’s 394 kills is a new single-season mark, which topped Aleyah Rosenau’s 326 in 2012.
Scheierman’s 371 digs was also the most in a single season, beating Hailee Pohl’s 348 last year. In two season of varsity volleyball, Scheierman has racked up 626 career digs, which already bests the previous record for digs in a career from Katlynn Killion, who had 621 from 2004-2007.
The Dukes tied the record for most assists in a match with 58 vs. Milford back on Oct. 10. That night, Hirschfeld recorded 30 while Rockenbach added 22, Scheierman three. Maddie Portwine, Legg and Dick all chipped in with one as well.
Here’s a list of the new team school records:
Most ace serves in a season
New record: 201 Old record: 170 (2014)
Most assists in a season
New record: 1,004 Old record: 623 (2015)
Most kills in a match
New record: 62 vs. Aurora Old record: 61 vs. Schuyler (2018)
Most digs in a season
New record: 1,361 Old record: 1,298 (2014)
