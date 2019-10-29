WAHOO — Sometimes trying to explain how the flow of a volleyball game can change so quickly is just better left unsaid.
Centennial had all the momentum and the Cross County Cougars looked like a fighter who was just trying to survive as the Broncos took the first set of the C2-6 District at Wahoo Public High School 25-14.
The Broncos came out in the second set and established a quick 5-3 lead, but that’s when the match did an about face.
Cross County went on to win the second 25-17, the third set 25-16, held off a game comeback attempt by Centennial and closed out the match with a 25-23 win in the fourth.
When asked what she felt changed the match, Cross County head coach Autumn Capler said it was the girls’ effort at the net.
“Our play at the net was the difference in the second set and I also saw us making some plays tonight that maybe we hadn’t been making late in the year and I was really happy with that,” said Capler. “We hadn’t played in over a week so in the first set we were just a little bit behind.”
The Broncos’ aggressive net play in the first set was a huge difference as they racked up 15 kills to six for the Cougars.
In that second set, 6-0 junior Erica Stratman’s defense was stellar as she had three of her 5.5 ace blocks in the win.
An 8-2 run by the Cougars wiped out the Broncos’ two-point lead and put Cross County up 12-8.
In the run Savannah Anderson and Cortlyn Schaefer had kills while Stratman had one of her stuff blocks.
The Cougars continued to build their lead as they used three consecutive mistakes by Centennial to open a 22-15 lead.
In the third set the Cougars went out to an 11-3 lead and the Broncos never got closer than that eight point margin. Cross County had nine kills in the set to 12 for the Broncos who never stopped being aggressive all night, ending with 48 kills to Cross County’s 34.
Centennial pounded away in set four and went up 12-10, before the Cougars used a 7-3 run to take a 17-15 lead.
An Amanda Giannou ace made it 18-15 and a serve receive error pushed the Cougar lead and the Broncos never came back despite cutting the Cougar lead from 23-20 to 24-23 on a Kiley Rathjen tip winner.
Cross County was led by Schaefer with 11 kills and two stuff blocks; Stratman finished with six kills, one ace and 5.5 ace blocks.
The Cougars had eight ace serves with Giannou charted with three.
Centennials front line was led by junior Kate Hirschfeld with 14 kills and chipping in with 13 was Kaitlyn Fehlhafer.
The Broncos had four aces and two stuff blocks.
Centennial’s season ends at 21-12, while the Cougars move on to tonight’s final in Wahoo.
