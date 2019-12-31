PALMER – The Palmer Tigers (6-1) got off to a fast start as they led the Heartland Huskies girls basketball team 29-16 at the half last Friday.
Heartland saw the Tigers’ lead grow to 43-27 through three quarters before putting up a 17-7 fourth quarter scoring run, but fell short in their comeback bid, 50-44.
The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field (20 of 40) as they were led by senior Allie Kunz with 17 points while fellow senior Elliana Dohaney had nine.
Heartland got 14 points from Cassidy Siebert and 13 from senior Odessa Ohrt as the Huskies dropped to 4-3 with the loss. Only five girls scored for the Huskies in the game as Kaelyn Buller added seven, Allison Kroeker six and Kalea Wetjen four.
Both Ohrt and Buller accounted for both of the Huskies’ 3-point goals.
Heartland was 10 of 15 at the free-throw line, while Palmer hit 9 of 15.
Heartland is back in action on Friday as it hosts the McCool Junction Mustangs. The Huskies will also host Centennial on Saturday in Southern Nebraska Conference action.
Heartland (4-3)
10 6 11 17 – 44
Palmer (6-1)
15 14 14 7 – 50
