EXETER – Things went smoothly for the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves on Thursday night as they defeated the Dorchester Longhorns 43-13 to improve to 4-0 before Friday night’s tilt in Henderson against the Heartland Huskies.
On Thursday, Exeter-Milligan led 13-3 after the first quarter and 19-6 at halftime. The Timberwolves, who entered the season No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald's Class D-2 preseason ratings, ended up outscoring Dorchester 24-7 in the second half to run away with the win.
Anna Sluka led Exeter-Milligan with 15 points while Jaiden Papik had seven and Emma Olsen six. Three others – Cammie Harrison, Kayla Geiger and Cameran Jansky all scored four points while Alexis Turrubiates had three.
Harrison led the team in rebounds with seven while Olsen hauled down six. Exeter-Milligan outrebounded Dorchester 31-20.
