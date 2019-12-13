LEDE

Exeter-Milligan's Anna Sluka dribbles through the Osceola defense in Osceola back on Dec. 6.

EXETER – Things went smoothly for the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves on Thursday night as they defeated the Dorchester Longhorns 43-13 to improve to 4-0 before Friday night’s tilt in Henderson against the Heartland Huskies.

On Thursday, Exeter-Milligan led 13-3 after the first quarter and 19-6 at halftime. The Timberwolves, who entered the season No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald's Class D-2 preseason ratings, ended up outscoring Dorchester 24-7 in the second half to run away with the win.

Anna Sluka led Exeter-Milligan with 15 points while Jaiden Papik had seven and Emma Olsen six. Three others – Cammie Harrison, Kayla Geiger and Cameran Jansky all scored four points while Alexis Turrubiates had three.

Harrison led the team in rebounds with seven while Olsen hauled down six. Exeter-Milligan outrebounded Dorchester 31-20.

