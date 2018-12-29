YORK — Behind a game-high 26 points from Garrett Snodgrass, the York Dukes boys basketball team won the York Holiday Tournament with a 71-53 victory over the Platteview Trojans.
Th Dukes improve to 8-1 on the season while Platteview drops to 6-4. York will host Beatrice on Thursday.
After a competitive first quarter where Snodgrass had eight of his team’s 15 points, the Dukes started to run away with the game in the second. York outscored Platteview 18-8 in the quarter and took a 33-22 edge into halftime.
During that second quarter Brady Danielson came alive. After scoring just two points in the first eight minutes, Danielson racked up 11 in the second, including one 3. Platteview was set to only trail 30-22 at the break, but in the final seconds of the first half Jeb Lucas found some open room and drilled a triple before the buzzer to give his team the 11-point lead.
Halftime: York 33, Platteview 22. Brady Danielson has 13, Garrett Snodgrass 12 for York.
“I thought we got better offensively,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said after the game. “We moved the ball better and moved bodies, and that’s when our guys are at their best. So we have to continue to do those things and clean some things up defensively.”
Two Platteview players — Evan Kingston and Trey Brotzki — kept the Trojans in the game early in the second half. Both scored seven in the third and helped Platteview trail by a manageable 13 heading into the fourth.
According to Lamberty, Kingston and Brotzki created matchup problems for the Dukes. Both can shoot the 3 and drive to the hoop. They’re both long players, too, with Brotzki being 6-foot-4 and Kingston, who had 10 points in the first quarter, at 6-foot.
But York sealed the victory in the fourth by blowing out the Trojans with 21 points. After scoring six in the third, Snodgrass owned the paint and added eight more to his scoring total in the fourth. Wyatt Cast got in on the fun, too, with six points. Cast finished with 10 points.
“He got the same shots he got last night (Friday),” Lamberty said of Snodgrass. “I think tonight he hit one early and that settled him in. He was more aggressive on the glass, too, where he got some putbacks.”
After the loss to Aurora on Dec. 14, York has rattled off five straight wins.
“It was nice to score 70 points but I didn’t like giving up 50-plus,” Lamberty said. “But that’s a team that presents matchup problems.”
Platteview (6-4) 14 8 15 16 — 53
York (8-1) 15 18 17 21 — 71
York scoring: Garrett Snodgrass 26, Brady Danielson 17, Wyatt Cast 10, Jeb Lucas 6, Jake Erwin 5, Reid Hoffmann 3, Sam Kohmetscher 2, Reed Malleck 2.
Platteview scoring: Evan Kingston 21, Trey Botzki 12, Braxton Karnik 9, Tyler Riley 8, Jake Heiman 2, Tanner Millikan 1.