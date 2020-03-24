Girls Soccer

April 2 at Northwest

April 7 at Hastings

April 13 at Conestoga

April 14 Lakeview

April 16-18 at Central Conference (Aurora)

April 21 at Holdrege

April 27 Seward

April 30 Crete

May 4-7 at Districts

May 9 at Substate

May 13-16 at State (Creighton University)

May 18-19 at State (Creighton University)

Boys Soccer

April 2 at Northwest

April 7 at Hastings

April 13 at Conestoga

April 14 Lakeview

April 16-18 at Central

Conference (Aurora)

April 21 at Holdrege

April 27 Seward

April 30 at Crete

May 4-7 at Districts

May 9 at Substate

May 13-16 at State (Creighton University)

May 18-19 at State (Creighton University)

