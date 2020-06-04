SHELBY – With the start of the Legion baseball season just two weeks away, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels are quickly working to get back in the swing of things.
The SOS pitching staff returns a wealth of strong arms, but the defense behind the mound has potential to be a strong part to the program as well. The Seniors’ defense is led by a few players that have played a lot of baseball for the Rebels over the years – Bailey Belt, Jett Pinneo and Max Hoatson.
Above all else, the most important thing that trio brings to the team is leadership, SOS coach Jeff Kuhnel said.
“Just the competitiveness, it’s been a group that doesn’t like to lose,” he said. “They compete hard and they’re going to do everything they can to win a game. That’s the one thing I like about this group – they instill that mentality in the younger kids, too. It just flows down the ranks.”
When Belt isn’t not on the mound himself – he led the Seniors in innings pitched and strikeouts last summer – he’ll likely be at shortstop for the Seniors. Belt was the top hitter for SOS last year with a .364 batting average. He led the team in hits (28), RBIs (16) and struck out just nine times in 77 at-bats.
“Bailey in particular is a talented baseball player – fielding and at the plate,” Kuhnel said. “He doesn’t make many errors. Like any baseball player, there are times when errors are made, but his good very much outweighs the bad.”
Pinneo will likely be at second base for much of the summer. In 30 at-bats with the Seniors last year, he had a .400 average with 12 hits and seven RBIs. In 35 at-bats with the Juniors, Pinneo batted .371 with 13 hits and six RBIs while scoring 15 runs. He also stole a team-high 19 bases with the Juniors and 11 with the Seniors.
“That’s a position Jett has had forever it seems like,” Kuhnel said of second base. “He’s a sure-handed guy over there. He’s another guy that doesn’t make a lot mistakes. Between him and Bailey, you can tell that they played a lot of baseball games together. They know where each other are at all times. Whenever they make a double-play it looks pretty routine.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Hoatson, a big, fast and smart athlete who’s committed to play football at South Dakota School of Mines later this fall, will likely hold down first base for the Seniors. He batted .271 last summer and racked up 16 hits and seven RBIs while scoring 14 runs, which tied Wyatt Whitmore for the team lead.
Hoatson showed off his power and speed last year, too, hitting the team’s only home run while also stealing the most bases with 16.
“He provides a pretty nice target at first base,” Kuhnel said of Hoatson. “He’s a taller, bigger kid, and if there’s a ball in the general area, he’s gonna get it. I’ve seen him go into a fence, and usually the fence loses. He’s not afraid to give up his body to make a play.”
Along with the solid Grady Belt behind the plate at catcher, a host of players – Mick Hoatson, Colin Wingard, Isaiah Zelasney, Pierce Branting and others – will be plugged in to infield positions when needed.
In 50 at-bats last year for the Juniors, the dual-roster Mick Hoatson batted .460 with a team-high 23 hits and 20 RBIs while striking out just once. In Seniors play, he had 13 hits and nine RBIs.
Wingard and the versatility he brings to the diamond is a nice asset to have, according to Kuhnel. Wingard hit .306 in 45 at-bats last season for the Juniors while racking up 11 hits, two home runs and 10 RBIs.
“He can be put at first base when he’s not pitching. He can be put in the outfield. We can put him at third,” he said of Wingard.
After only a handful of practices in Shelby, one thing has stuck out to Kuhnel and his staff.
“The good thing about all these kids is they’re coachable,” he said. “In this day and age that’s not always the case. They’ll take criticism and learn from it, and that’s the good thing I like to see with our kids. I’ve only been with them for a couple practices, but it sure is nice to see that they are coachable.”
SOS will get its season started on June 18 hosting Central City in Shelby.
