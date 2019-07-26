SYRACUSE – Veterans Field in Syracuse, Nebraska, will be the host of the Class C State Seniors Baseball Tournament that opens Saturday with a schedule of four games.
The tournament runs from Saturday, July 27, through Wednesday, July 31, with the championship game slated for 5 p.m. on the 31st.
Many of the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors players were on the 2018 Class C State Juniors championship team that defeated Pender 6-2 in the title game at Battle Creek.
You can keep up with the action by going to the Nebraska American Legion website: https://www.nelegionbaseball.net/.
First round on Saturday, July 27
10 a.m. – Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. Valentine
1 p.m. – Hartington vs. Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg
4 p.m. – Twin River vs. Pender
7 p.m. – Syracuse vs. Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus