SYRACUSE – Veterans Field in Syracuse, Nebraska, will be the host of the Class C State Seniors Baseball Tournament that opens Saturday with a schedule of four games.

The tournament runs from Saturday, July 27, through Wednesday, July 31, with the championship game slated for 5 p.m. on the 31st.

Many of the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors players were on the 2018 Class C State Juniors championship team that defeated Pender 6-2 in the title game at Battle Creek.

You can keep up with the action by going to the Nebraska American Legion website: https://www.nelegionbaseball.net/.

First round on Saturday, July 27

10 a.m. – Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. Valentine

1 p.m. – Hartington vs. Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg

4 p.m. – Twin River vs. Pender

7 p.m. – Syracuse vs. Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus


