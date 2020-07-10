TECUMSEH – A rough night from the Tecumseh defense only made things easier for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors in Legion baseball action Wednesday night in Tecumseh.
Tecumseh committed eight errors while SOS leadoff man Jett Pinneo led his team to a 19-9 win in five innings with four RBIs. The victory is the Seniors’ fourth straight as they improve to 7-2-1 on the season.
The SOS Juniors also notched a win – their fourth in a row, too – in Tecumseh, 7-3, which moved their record to 8-1.
Both the Seniors and Juniors will be in action Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, SOS will host Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in Shelby, with the Juniors’ first pitch slated for 5 p.m. and the Seniors following. Then on Sunday, SOS travels to Beatrice for afternoon contests with the Juniors’ game beginning at 1 p.m. and the Seniors after, at around 3:30 p.m.
SOS Seniors 19, Tecumseh 9
The Rebels’ offense scored at least one run in all five innings. SOS led 7-1 after the third, but exploded for 10 runs in the fourth to take an overwhelming 17-3 advantage. During that 10-run fourth, Pinneo smacked a bases-clearing three-run triple to center field while Tanner Wood hit an RBI single.
SOS outhit Tecumseh 8-6 in the game. Pinneo and Wood both had two hits to lead the offense while Pinneo’s four RBIs were tops in that category. Wood, Cooper Gierhan and Kyle Napier each added a couple RBIs, too.
Five players saw time on the mound for SOS, including Napier, Bailey Belt, Gierhan, Ceagen Watts and Wood. Bailey Belt and Gierhan both struck out two batters.
SOS Juniors 7, Tecumseh 3
Pierce Branting led the Rebels to the win with a solid outing on the mound, pitching all six innings and recording eight strikeouts against just two walks. He gave up only three earned runs and five hits.
After a single and a walk to start the top of the first, Mick Hoatson stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI single that scored Isaiah Zelasney. SOS’s advantage was bumped to 3-0 in the second after an RBI single to right by Zelasney, who later scored himself on an error.
The Rebels sealed the victory with a three-run fourth. Colton Kirby connected on a two-run double, which gave his team a 6-1 lead. Kale Gustafson then singled in Wyatt Urban to give the Rebels a 7-1 edge.
Tecumseh wound up scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but that was all the rally had in it.
The SOS offense, which outhit Tecumseh 8-5, was headed by Gustafson, who had three hits and two RBIs. Zelasney racked up two hits and one RBI while Kirby added one hit, a two-run double.
