OMAHA – After winning a state championship in football with the Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs, High Plains senior Dylan Soule had his sights set on a 2-for-2 performance with a gold medal in wrestling.
Soule fell short of that goal on Saturday afternoon, however, in the championship of the Class D 170-pound bracket, falling 5-3 to Plainview’s Alizae Mejia, who ended his junior year undefeated at 31-0.
Soule led Mejia 2-0 early in the first period, but Mejia responded with an escape, then a takedown to go up 3-2. Mejia’s defense in the third was solid, as Soule’s only points came from an escape.
Soule, a Chadron State College track commit, ends his senior year at 40-8 and will head into the track season looking for a return trip to the state meet.
Parsons
takes third
Another Storm wrestler that opened eyes in Omaha was senior Jarrett Parsons, who finished third at 160.
On Saturday morning, Parsons won his consolation semifinal against Hemingford’s Tyler Coleman with a 3-1 decision. Parsons continued his momentum into the third-place match against Thayer Central’s Jackson Feulner, winning 4-2.
The two wrestlers finished the first quarter in a scoreless tie, but Parsons recorded an escape to take a 1-0 edge after two. Parsons outscored Feulner 3-2 in the third to seal the win.
Parsons ends his senior season at 28-12.
High Plains finished 17th in the final team scoring. Plainview ran away with the Class D crown with 146 points while the runner-up, Mullen, had 110.
Top-10 team scoring from the Class D state tournament: 1. Plainview 146; 2. Mullen 110; 3. Neligh-Oakdale 74; 4. Howells-Dodge 72; 5. Ansley-Litchfield 63; 6. Elkhorn Valley 60; 7. Twin Loup 57; 8. Weeping Water 55; 9. Winside 53.5; 10. Burwell 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.