MURRAY – The High Plains Storm wrestling squad placed sixth out of 12 teams Saturday at the Conestoga Cougar Classic in Murray, Neb.
High Plains’ only champ on the day was 182-pound senior Dylan Soule, who went 3-0 with two pins over Weeping Water’s Langdon Kohn (1 minute, 13 seconds) and Syracuse’s Jackson Nordhues (2:38) and a 5-2 victory over Conestoga’s Owen Snipes in the first-place match.
High Plains’ senior Jarrett Parsons placed second at 170 and went 2-1 with pins over Louisville’s Cody Gray (1:23) and Weeping Water’s Kole Brack (1:45). In his championship match, Parsons was pinned in 3:11 by Syracuse’s Burton Brandt.
Final team scoring: 1. Conestoga 200.5; 2. Wahoo Bishop Neumann 153; 3. Syracuse 141; 4. Weeping Water 106; 5. Lincoln Christian 91; 6. High Plains 75; 7. Louisville 71; 8. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 50.5; 9. Winnebago 47; 10. Palmyra 45; 11. Freeman 39; 12. Cedar Bluffs 22.
