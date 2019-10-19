YORK—Athletes will take to York High School fields this weekend for the Special Olympics flag football state championship.
Twenty-one teams will go head-to-head – including local team the York Wolves, coached by Scott Kohmetscher and Steven Crane. On the Wolves’ roster are: Nate Bestwick, Cody Wyatt, Jeremy Taylor, James Wetton, Brian Richards and Tyson Bassett.
The team has been diligently preparing for the big games, Kohmetscher said. “They were really fired up when the York Dukes [high school football team] scrimmaged us the other night.”
Saturday morning begins with a parade of athletes (9 a.m.). The Wolves begin play at 9:30 a.m. against the LSS Meteors, and play again at noon against the SSC Cards. The games are to be held north of York High School. Sunday’s schedule depends on the outcome of Saturday’s games.
The Special Olympics mission is “to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.”
