SHELBY – Speed, speed and more speed.
The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors won’t have any problem running down fly balls this summer with the trio of Tanner Wood, Pierce Branting and Mick Hoatson patrolling the outfield grass.
“All three of those guys are going to track the ball really well,” SOS coach Jeff Kuhnel said.
The 5-foot-6, 120-pound Wood, who was a member of High Plains’ 400-meter relay team that placed third at the 2019 state track meet with a time of 44.88 seconds, will likely man center field for the Rebels.
“There are times when you think there’s no way he’s going to get there and then he just gets there,” Kuhnel said of Wood. “We’ve been lucky the last several years to have some speed in the outfield and kids that can track down a ball. Tanner is definitely nice to have out there. He always seems to read the baseball off the bat really well, so he always gets a good jump on the ball.”
Last year with the Seniors, Wood recorded a .443 on-base percentage while hitting .277 in 47 at-bats. He had 13 hits with six RBIs and was also second on the team in stolen bases with 12.
“He’s not going to beat the ball out of the park by any means but he’s a pretty consistent batter,” Kuhnel said of Wood. “He finds a way to get on, whether that’s a bunt – heck, he can outrun a bunted ball with his speed, so that’s always a weapon. It seemed toward the end of the year last year he was getting some nice timely hits.”
Branting has been in right field ever since he started playing baseball, Kuhnel said. It would be a good idea for base runners to respect him at that position, too.
“You have to put your best arm in right field – he’s got to make the longest throw to third base,” Kuhnel said. “That’s the case with Pierce – he can make some crazy catches in the outfield and make that long throw to third. He’s pretty consistent and confident in his play there.”
Branting showed a good eye at the plate last year for the Seniors as he was walked a team-high 18 times. He had a .229 average in 35 at-bats and recorded eight hits and five RBIs. In Juniors action, Branting batted .396 with 19 hits and 18 RBIs
The versatile Hoatson will likely hold down left field for much of the season.
“Mickey does a nice job and has been there in left the last couple years and really has done a nice job making plays,” Kuhnel said.
In 15 at-bats with the Juniors last summer, Hoatson batted .460 with 23 hits and 20 RBIs. He had a team-high seven doubles.
Following the timeline set by Gov. Pete Ricketts, SOS held its first practice last Monday. Things have gone well, according to Kuhnel. That’s good news for the coaching staff as it tries to quickly prep the players for their home and season opener June 18 against Central City.
“You can tell the kids want to do something,” Kuhnel said through a laugh. “They’re really enthused to play and do something as a team again. That’s neat to see.”
