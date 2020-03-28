EXETER – Two boys on the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves track team qualified for the state meet last year. But with the graduation of Peytan Brandt, that leaves speedy junior Casey Jindra as the only returner with state experience.
Exeter-Milligan does bring back two other juniors that would have been leaned on to consistently score in meets – that’d be Jackson Beethe and Clint Oldehoeft – but due to COVID-19, the spring sports scene for athletes across the country has been put on hold.
On Wednesday, March 25, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices and competitions through May 1 due to virus. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
If the Timberwolves do get back on the track, it’ll be Jindra leading them. As a sophomore at the state meet, he clocked in at 11.38 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Jindra just missed out on making the finals – he was three hundredths of a second away from possibly grabbing the eighth qualifying spot. Jindra would’ve also competed in the long jump.
After a stellar basketball season where he averaged 26 points per game, Beethe will be looked on to be a consistent scorer for the track team, too. He’ll compete in the high jump, sprints and hurdles. Oldehoeft would have likely been a distance runner.
“I look for our team to put forth their best effort and improve as the season goes on,” Exeter-Milligan boys track coach Brian Murphy said.
Joining Jindra, Beethe and Oldehoeft is a big group of underclassmen, including sophomores Braden Capek, Ben Bartu, Wes Ronne and freshmen Marcus Krupicka, Daysan Staskal, Chase Vnoucek and Cade Kresak.
Capek and Vnoucek would’ve likely been throwers while Bartu would’ve thrown and be a distance runner. Ronne would’ve been a distance runner while Staskal would’ve pole vaulted and ran the sprints.
“We are young and the underclassmen will get opportunities to compete in several different events,” Murphy said.
Senior Nick Hayek and junior Karl Martinsen were also slated to compete for the Timberwolves.
