A regular reader to these Thursday sports columns – in the unlikely event there is one – will recall a recent lament in which your addled scribe publicly acknowledged the humiliation of failing to find a lake. You read it correctly; an entire lake eluded me.
Happily, that sorry situation has since been rectified. As the accompanying photos prove, I found the sign on my second attempt and a few fish on the third.
This property and others are owned, cared for and offered free to the public by the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.
Paul Zillig, general manager of the Lower Platte South, generously tried to console me in an email. “You were lucky to have found it,” he wrote, “we have moved it a couple of times.”
I almost suspect he said that with tongue firmly planted in cheek to make me feel better about myself. All such efforts, though, are wasted on a person who has been outfoxed by a lake and I say this from the perspective of experience.
One of several things I admire about natural resource districts, which are unique to Nebraska by the way, is how willingly their board and staff members invest limited budget treasure and time to develop first-rate recreational facilities.
I fish lakes owned and wonderfully maintained by the Upper Big Blue, Lower Big Blue and now Lower Platte South. Developing and maintaining genuinely nice watery playgrounds for you and me is admirable, but it’s not Job One for NRDs. First and foremost, they are charged with maintaining, preserving and protecting the quantity and quality of our state’s water supply as well as flood control and a variety of similarly dead-serious responsibilities.
That they develop wonderful recreational assets for the public to enjoy is something I appreciate and you should, too.
As for last Sunday specifically, over the course of perhaps four hours on the water at Wildwood, Good Wife Norma shut me out on the fish catching scoreboard by a score of 6-nil. I could make next week’s column a deep emotional dive into how that made me feel, but don’t bet on it.
“So, Steve,” I hear you asking, “exactly where is this miniature outdoor paradise, anyway?”
It would be my great pleasure to tell you, dear readers, if I could remember.
