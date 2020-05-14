I love Nebraska football. Please make no mistake about that. I well remember when Bob Devaney arrived from Wyoming and have been witness to everything that has happened since, from soaring glory to embarrassment and shame.
I sat on bleachers under the end zones of Memoria Stadium and came out to march at halftime during Band Day games as a high school kid. Bands from across the state covered the entire field. It was magnificent before the event got the heave-ho because Savior Bob fussed about damage to his living grass turf.
I cannot imagine what zero Husker football this fall, or even more bizarre a spectator-free version would be like. Sadly, that exact scenario, in my view, is still very much in play.
But what of NU volleyball?
Count me a huge Husker volleyball fan. I fell in love with the program by accident decades ago when it was my habit to load up daughter Tiffany and as many of her junior high friends as our vehicle had seat belts and take them … by myself if you can believe that … to see NU volleyball and basketball once each season.
It was in the company of these giggling little girls that I first saw with my own eyes Steph Thater’s size, Amazon warrior power and athleticism at middle blocker. I was stunned. Thater, Nicki Stricker, Christy Johnson and Allison Weston were something to see.
In 1992 Thater was a senior and future super star Weston just a freshman. That is how it has always been with Husker volleyball … reload, reload, reload. Never falter.
Such a thing is next to impossible in the world of big-time athletics, yet the Huskers have, and continue, to pull it off. I, for one, stand in awe of their accomplishment.
I became smitten with Terry Pettit’s program in the early 90s and have even more passionate about John Cook’s teams since.
What is perhaps most admirable about the Huskers is how, unlike football, they have maintained elite status at the absolute pinnacle of Division I volleyball without ever, not even for a single season, ‘gravitating toward mediocrity’ … never mind becoming mired in it as football clearly has.
Husker football will be back under Coach Frost, of that I am convinced. Probably not to the Glory Days level, which is unreasonable to expect given modern realities, but to competitive relevance.
That said, if both sports go in the tank come fall, no doubt about it this seven-decade Husker fan will mourn volleyball the most.
