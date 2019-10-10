Are you enamored of wetting a line?
If so I certainly hope you had a better 2019 fishing season than I did. Save for one really good day and a couple that were so-so, this was a throw-away fishing year for me and mine.
The worst of it was water quality ... as in there isn’t any at some of my favorite puddles.
Lone Star is so full of tilled land sediment a significant percent of the sight-feeding fish perished already last summer and this year was no better.
Thick, brown water means no light penetration. No light penetration means no underwater plant growth. No underwater plant growth means no oxygen. No oxygen means dead fish.
The poor creatures suffocated and I fear the same fate may well await the wonderful fishery we once enjoyed at Pioneer Trails near Aurora. That one went in the tank for water quality early last season and has remained that way in all of 2019.
I know. I’ve gone over there to check with my own eyes a couple times.
So two of my go-to favorites are ‘down’ for the count. Whether they are ‘knocked out’ in the long term remains to be seen.
A couple fishing buddies and I found Willard Meyer better in the clarity department, but still didn’t catch doodly-squat. That failure is likely due more to the fishermen than the lake environment.
Son Aaron and I went to Oahe Reservoir, one of the premium walleye fisheries in the country, largely to no avail. Even the tournament anglers we hung with were largely stymied. Worst bite they’d seen there in forever.
On a meet-in-the-middle excursion to Elwood Lake south of Lexington with my brother and his wife from Scottsbluff, Good Wife Norma and I were excited to finally get on a lake that wasn’t filled to overflowing with dissolved dirt clods.
The water was great ... so of course it rained. Cats and Dogs. Think tsunami ... New-Brass-Key style. When the drenching mercifully stopped at last the sun immediately popped out and we were par-boiled in suffocating heat and humidity for the balance of the day.
This fall has been doomed by WINDWINDWIND!
We proved at Elwood our willingness to fish right through a downpour. But c’mon, nobody can get anything done in 20-35 mph gales. Can’t even hold onto a sandwich and a dang beer under those conditions and we topped taking chips altogether.
Are there a couple more forays afloat left in this most vexing fall? I sure hope so. But I sense not.
