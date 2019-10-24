First, perhaps, is to acknowledge it’s been decades since I slung the trusty Marlin 30-30 over a shoulder, waded the Platte in the dark, climbed the trunk of a tree, there to cling precariously among its branches on a makeshift wooden platform and wait for an unfortunate deer to wander below.
I still hunt deer and other critters whenever possible, more than I ever did in my Whack ‘Em and Stack ‘Em days. Only now I do it with cameras.
I have no quarrel with fair chase, ethical, respectful hunting for deer or any legal species. It’s just that I’ve become spoiled hunting with glass rather than bullet or shot. No permits to buy. No seasons with which to comply. No restrictions about species, age or gender. No bag limit. No evisceration required.
But make no mistake, hunting for geese and deer at my buddy Tim Root’s cabin on the north side of the river near Darr made memories for my kids only dementia can (and in my case inevitably will) take away. The Drakes Next is still there and continues to live on in song, fable and not a few tall tales.
Tim and his wonderful yellow Lab, Goldie (long departed) treated the boys and me to deluxe hunting on more than once occasion. The best of it in the goose pit was a morning that resulted in a number of geese and ducks dangling from the meat pole.
Then there was the time Aaron and I went out one morning alone when he was perhaps junior high age. Around Aaron’s neck on a leather lanyard dangled a high buck, cocobolo wood goose flute made by and given to him on an earlier gathering at the Drakes Nest by Ron Weneke who has since passed away but was the owner of Woods Calls in Lincoln at the time.
I stepped out of the pit to sweep snow from the decoys when two Canadas came honking along the river. I hunkered down while Aaron, who had practiced with that &%$# call to the point of parental insanity, brought it to his lips and spoke to them. The geese turned around and came back … to their doom. Aaron, who had been frustrated and heartbroken on every previous attempt to knock down a goose, splashed them both. For his amazing accomplishment , I penned a limerick (another thing I don’t do anymore).
‘Three geese calmly flew down the Platte’
‘Aaron called them right down on his hat’
‘The kid’s gun rang out’
‘Dad let out a great shout’
‘And two geese hit the ice with a splat’
What a day that was for a dad.
The best of the Drakes Nest era, however, involved daughter Tiffany who, in her college years, suddenly began asking questions about deer stands, scope-mounted 30-30 rifles and the like.
Finally, I asked. “Would like to go deer hunting, Tiff?” To my surprise and delight she answered, “Yes, I think I would.”
An enlargement of the Barrel Stand, so named because a previous flood deposited a 50-gallon drum nearby, was quickly accomplished. I made a shooting stick from a forked tree branch, marched off 100 yards from the stand in all four directions and tacked markers as high as I could reach.
Next we set about live firing the rifle at 100 yards and in until she was dead on. This did not take long. Turns out she’s a natural. At home we went through my outdoor magazines looking at photos of deer; if it’s standing at this angle we aim here, if it’s standing at that angle we aim there; if it’s standing at this other angle, however, we don’t shoot at all.
Opening morning I floated her across the icy Platte in a decoy boat along with our gear in pitch darkness. We slinked quietly to the Barrel Stand, to which I marked the path ahead of time, and settled in.
At first light a dandy buck slowly approached nibbling its final breakfast, utterly unaware of our presence.
Perched on a bucket behind her, I coached Tiff in whispers as calm as the Old Man could muster. Her shot was perfect. The animal never knew what hit him.
That deer tacked an exclamation point on a shared adventure, one I will treasure to my last breath.
She will too, I bet. Especially since she can look up at the mount anytime she wants.
