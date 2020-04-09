How about this for a senior football season-ending injury that had nothing to do with football.
It was maybe three games into the Genoa Orioles’ underwhelming 1966 season. I played end both ways, exhibiting no particular skill. Still, this was tiny Genoa so any 6-foot-4, 200-pound specimen was at least minimally useful.
One sunny Sunday afternoon, we Genoa kids were driving our mutually chosen route through town that was mind-numbingly endless. We met the same friends over and over, making sure to wave with each passing. When the sun was up there was little else to do except maybe stop at Ted and Millie’s for a chocolate malt and some pinball.
Good Wife Norma – then girlfriend Norma – was with me on the front seat of my 1956 Chevy (not the desirable model, mine was worth little then and less now). In the back seat was now-retired Aurora superintendent of schools Dr. Larry Raemakers and a second girl whose name eludes me.
We met a friend’s car on the highway at the edge of town. I stuck out an arm, waved and was rewarded with a hurled squishy tomato to the inside of the left elbow. It hurt and made an awful mess which, when washed off later, revealed a nasty bruise.
Turned out my friend, the late Steve Wake, loaned his ride to someone else. It was not Steve who fired the offending vegetable or fruit? I’ve heard it both ways with tomatoes.
I whipped around on the spot and raced back in hormonal indignation. The offender, a perfectly nice guy named Doug Czarnick, turned into Ted and Millie’s … big Mose hot on his tail. I skidded to a stop, bailed out and the Great Genoa Tomato Incident commenced.
I will go to my grave saying Larry egged me into what happened that fateful day. The good doctor, being an honest person, would not deny that, indeed, a good bit of goading was forthcoming from his direction.
Long story short, I slugged the source of my humiliation through the open car window (a bit of a sucker punch I admit) and several more times after he got out of the car.
Referee Raemakers ruled me the winner but it was Mose, not Doug, who ended up in a Lincoln hospital.
Not long after the skirmish my right hand was swollen nearly twice its normal size.
Remember old Doc Dalton? The one we met last week when he dutifully came to the office on Sunday when I tried to shoot my eye out?
Doc took a couple x-rays and went into a darkened room to examine them.
The moment he walked into the room where I waited and asked, “Lincoln or Omaha?” is the one to which I referred last week.
Doc needed to know whether to refer me to an orthopedic surgeon in Omaha or one in Lincoln.
What happened? The fifth metacarpal on my right hand snapped in two on that first blow. Subsequent strikes did only cosmetic damage to Doug but left both ends of a bone in my hand lying side by side, not end to end, down near the wrist. The only way to fix it was for the surgeon to slice open the skin, fish out the top half of the bone, align the two pieces, pin them together and sew me back up.
The big city sawbones’ handiwork remains to this day as evidenced by the fishhook pin still visible in this recent x-ray.
The cast eventually came off and therapy made the hand passably useable by hoops season, but it brought a pedestrian grid career to a sorry, inglorious end.
