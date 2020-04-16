COVID-19 be hanged. Good Wife Norma and I are ready to hit the lake. In fact, this photo is proof we already have.
But that was only for 15 minutes or so during a quick, Pawnee Lake shakedown cruise on a maddening, whitecap afflicted recent afternoon.
Our boat is a long-in-the-tooth, 20-plus year old 16-foot, 7-inch Alumacraft with a slightly younger Mercury OptiMax 50-horse outboard motor. There’s also an ancient (1991) Honda 5-horse kicker motor on the transom alongside the Merc which, unlike me, works fine despite its age.
When we bought the Alumacraft last year it came with a 12-volt MinnKota iPilot electric trolling motor. The Lund we sold was equipped with a MotorGuide Xi5 Pinpoint GPS 12-volt electric up front. I came to love the MotorGuide, but then like an idiot essentially gave it away by letting it go with the Lund. Big mistake.
I assumed iPilot would be the equal of the MotorGuide. I was wrong. Using the iPilot last season – at least the older, retro-fitted model that came on the Alumacraft - proved the Xi5’s superiority.
My brain-dead boo-boo has since been set right. The penalty of eight $100 bills was duly paid for a 2017 MotorGuide Xi5 Pinpoint GPS powered by 36 volts of deep cycle batteries. To my eternal gratitude and his frustration son Aaron handled installation.
Four new pedestal seats completed all but one item on this winter’s boat project list. A trailer paint job was ruled cosmetic and consigned to next winter’s list.
Boat ready. Mose and GWN ready. Grandkids ready. Fish almost ready (more warming sun on the water please, and soon).
And then what do we get? Pandemic. Frozen windshields and budding plants. April snow.
If it takes a while longer, though, that’s OK because sooner or later that aged boat is going to be our quarantine location of choice. That’s a promise.
