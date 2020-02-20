After nearly two months here, of course I am getting anxious get back home.
That does not preclude, however, a bit of regret over my departure next month.
Wyoming has things Nebraska – through no fault of its own – cannot provide. This entire page would be inadequate to list them all, so let’s narrow it down to: mountains, mountain valleys, grizzly bears, black bears, moose, elk, bison, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, downhill skiing, skinny skiing, snowshoeing, wild horses, raptors everywhere, sparkling clean rivers, trout fishing, mountain and rock face and frozen waterfall climbing, hiking you wouldn’t believe, what just has to be 90 percent more sunshine to name a few.
The one I’m already mourning with a month still to go is something you might find unlikely. It’s cable TV.
At this moment I am hanging out in a very nice home that has cable among its many other amenities.
What’s the big deal, ask? Don’t I have cable at home in York, you ask?
You bet I do, however the Spectrum in our house back home is light years short of the TCT channel varieties I am reveling in here.
Nothing against the folks at Spectrum. They are wonderfully helpful but have zero control over the channel array their company offers.
What’s gnawing at the shards of the few lucid remains of my mind this Wednesday morning is outdoor programming. TCT provides it in Powell. Spectrum does not in York.
Largely from whining about this glaringly missing piece to the beleaguered staff at the Spectrum, I am now upgraded one full level. While I am appreciating some of the other extra channels I did not have access to before, STILL NO HUNTING OR FISHING OR BOATING shows at all. Zero. Zip. Nada.
Now travel with me more than 750 miles to what is - in the minds of many – a remote, trackless, uninhabited desert ringed by impenetrable mountains and forest in the middle nowhere by your standards, but in the middle of everywhere by mine.
Here I am enjoying not one, not two but three (count ‘em three) outdoor channels. It’s a dizzying utopia of Outdoor, Sportsman and Pursuit networks. All three offer full-time, no-holds-barred hunting, fishing, boating and other wonderful stuff 24-7.
Well, except Outdoor Channel which runs ‘Longmire,’ the of a front-country western sheriff right here in Wyoming on Monday nights. I have become utterly smitten with this show, which I had never seen before coming to Wyoming and TCT’s system.
I hope ‘Longmire’ is available somewhere else back in York, but it won’t be on Outdoor Channel because I don’t have it. Ever the optimist, I cling tenuously to hope I: (1) may accidently have RFD TV and if so (2) RFD TV carries ‘Longmire.’
If not, I will surely descend to the depths of serious ‘Longmire’ withdrawal. We’re talking major DTs. Right into late spring, I bet.
