As this is written Wednesday afternoon at 12:55 p.m. Mountain Time, your aged scribe is midway through day three of playing first chair sports reporter at the Powell Tribune in far northwest Wyoming.
I traveled here the first time over the opening weekend of January 2000. Good Wife Norma and I have been gone and living among you for 15 years now.
But I’m back, if only for a few weeks, to cover sports for my friends and colleagues while they seek just the right hire for a permanent (as though there were such a thing) sports editor.
Coincidentally, this second tour of duty also began with a long drive (790 miles) on the first weekend of the brand-new year. I arrived Sunday afternoon and immediately went to check out the Northwest College Trapper basketball teams before unpacking a thing from the truck.
Last night I traveled to nearby Cowley, there to help hold our PHS Panthers hand in two defeats. Tonight, it’s a game each for the Trapper men and women…Laramie County is in town, you know?
I also have two wrestling teams to chase, one prep and one collegiate, so I don’t expect big blocks of leisure time. That’s fine. I didn’t come here to watch movies anyway, right?
I will add one item to my career highlights list a week from today at Powell High.
I’ve done tons of college signings for athletes over the course of three decades, but this will be a first.
A Panther senior will ink the paperwork to play soccer in college. No big deal there, right? Happens in York all the time.
Two things make one different. First, he will sign for ice hockey, too. Second, ‘he’ is not a he at all, but rather a she.
We don’t see a lot of that in Nebraska, do we?
Winter here, where you can see the Bighorn and Pryor mountains to the east and iconic Heart Mountain to the west, is a different deal outdoor sports wise for sure.
We now have snowmobiling, downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, snowshoe trekking, ice fishing for jumbo lake trout. I probably won’t do any of those, but I promise this flatlander will not be climbing the extended tongues of any frozen waterfalls. People do that here in deep winter, just not ‘me’ people.
And so, the Wyoming adventure begins.
Tune in next week when chances are decent, we’ll hear Mose cry, “Uncle! Uncle! I’m way too old for this.”
