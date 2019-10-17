Basketball season: It’s not here yet but it’s dang close.
Pondering differences between what we children of the 60s knew as basketball and the somewhat similar game often referred to as ‘hoops’ now brings forth a few thoughts and observations.
I played basketball to no particular acclaim at Genoa High School. My final season was 1966-67. We were the occasionally proud Orioles in that long bygone era. Today my school is Twin River. The Titans.
My dad used to tell me of the center-jump rules of his own youth. No, I don’t mean a jump at mid-court or the nearest free throw circle between players following a held ball. This went on the e..n..t..i..r..e game. That was my era’s momentum-killing burden. His? Many times worse.
What I refer to are center jumps of my father’s generation. This albatross rule called for full stoppage of play followed by a return by both teams to the center circle for a tossed-up jump ball following each made basket. Every one. This will explain why if you flip through ancient yearbooks you will find final scores of 8-5 or perhaps 13-9 in the odd offensive explosion.
Basketball in my day was nowhere close to as deliberate as my dad’s, yet much more ponderous than today.
A typical Oriole possession began with a rebound by me under the defensive glass following an opponent’s miss.
Far from flying pell-mell to the other end with the thing, which I lacked the skills and speed to do anyway, I would roll up to protect the ball, stick out my elbows and swing them mercilessly, the better to discourage smaller, quicker defenders from embarrassing me in front of Good Wife Norma who was at the time a cheerleader. We were a couple even then.
This was all accomplished without me moving a single inch from wherever I happened to come down with the rebound.
Next step was to stand there exhibiting my best menacing countenance while eight of the remaining nine players on the floor jogged to the other end, their backs turned to me the whole way. The final guy, our point guard, would wander my way, take an uncontested bounce pass and walk the ball up while I kind of loped along behind.
Our offense was patterned and predictable. None of this new age free-styling motion business, no siree. Once we were all standing, each on his invisible mark on the floor, the Orioles finally began to ponder perhaps trying to make an actual field goal. It would always be a 2-pointer. Treys hadn’t been invented yet and the pros were still given three free throw tries to make two. The location of our individual, invisible marks was entirely dependent upon which set play we were to run this time.
How did each of us know where to go stand? Easy. The point guard told us by holding up a few fingers on his non-dribbling hand. How many fingers told us which play and that’s how we knew. Clever, huh?
At last picks and rolls and cuts through the lane and weaves and the like began to ensue. A few opponents deployed run-and-gun tactics even then, though not many. Those that did kicked our hind parts up behind our ears.
Since then Dr. Naismith’s game has morphed into a contest that actually allows dunk shots if you can believe that. That show-off stunt was a guaranteed technical foul for us. The rule was irrelevant to me, a 6-4 post bereft of the hops to dunk the blasted thing anyway.
Offenses today fly end-to-end in heartbeats. Soaring flushes are not only permitted, they are very much to be desired. Especially when preceded by a looping, Alley Oop pass from the perimeter to the rim and into the hands of the athletic, soaring ‘Big’ who lurks there.
The mind-numbing 2-1-2, 1-3-1 and 1-2-2 zone defenses that lulled our fans into mass comas have given way almost entirely to a modern Mano A Mano approach.
Having played my old game and covered your new game, which do I choose?
This one’s easy. Make yours mine every time please. There were indeed good things about the Good Old Days, but hoops isn’t one of them.
