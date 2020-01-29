For the first time in who knows how long, ole’ Mose will spend nary a single second in the York City Auditorium during the Crossroads Conference basketball tournament.
This is because I am presently in Wyoming holding my fingers in the dike until the Powell Tribune’s new sports mate gets here from far-off Australia, mostly likely in mid-March.
The depth of my involvement with the CRC lessened in recent years as I slowly and grudgingly gravitated toward retirement. But right to the end I was shooting a lot of CRC photos for the fellas.
Isn’t the City Auditorium a wonderful barn in which to host all these small schools? You bet it is. Reminds me of Pershing Auditorium … just smaller. Once that baby gets down to the semis and especially the finals, the place positively rocks. I love that about this tournament. It’s unlike anything I experienced in three decades of chasing sports from here to heck and gone.
The arena feels expansive when empty, but it gets almost intimate when folks fill those classy old wooden seats.
If you’ve seen one conference tournament you’ve pretty much seen them all. It’s even that way, at least to me, for state tourneys.
But the CRC is a whole different creature. We appreciate that about it, don’t we? Of course we do.
It’s not like I’m starving for hoops out here in bright sun country. Quite the opposite is the case.
In 21 days at the Tribune, the count of basketball games I have covered in person adds up to 20. Yes, that’s right, t-w-e-n-t-y games in 21 days.
Am I whining? Not a bit of it. What’s not to like about getting into stuff for free, firing off a few frames with the camera, writing some stuff down and getting paid for it?
This week, though, the pace has slowed. As the schedule works out, I will actually be probing the surrounding mountain valleys and badlands for wildlife and scenic photos with a couple buddies from back home starting yesterday through at least tomorrow … the exact time Ken and Steve will up to their nose hairs covering the CRC back home.
I guess if I have to miss it, that’s as decent an alternative as any.
