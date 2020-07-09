Does SCUBA diving qualify as a sport?
I cannot claim to know, but let’s talk about it anyway. My SCUBA years are decades in the past, but it was great fun at the time. A friend, Al Cherry, recruited me to become certified primarily, I suspect, so he would have a regular partner and could go diving. SCUBA is something you do not do alone. Ever.
Thus encouraged, local pharmacist Steve Marshall and I obtained our C-cards during lessons a Lincoln dive shop owner agreed to teach in St. Edward where we lived at the time.
SCUBA stands for Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus. The stunning wonders under the water were brought to the attention of me and rest of the world in those days by French adventurer and SCUBA engineering pioneer Jacques Cousteau.
I eventually came to discover Lake McConaughy is short on coral reefs and clownfish, but it is the best Nebraska has to offer so we enjoyed its clear waters often. (Caveat: beware algae blooms).
We ‘hunted’ on many of those dives with underwater powered spearguns taking mostly carp from the rocky points along Burma Road where we tent camped. One summer night, though, Al speared a fish that stood many years as the state record for its species.
We were diving late in darkest night when he shot the lunker near the Morning Glory on the dam where water is diverted to Lake Ogallala. Night spearfishing is no longer permitted, but it was perfectly legal then.
I felt his pneumatic gun fire and knew by Al’s reaction he had hit something. We inflated our buoyancy compensator vests and bobbed to the surface where, excitedly, he spit out his regulator and said, “I don’t know what it is, but it’s big and it’s a game fish!”
The beast was still racing around at the end of the lanyard, which Al pulled in until he could hold the spear shaft itself and gain control.
Visualize us floating together with little more than our heads above the surface. As he raised the shaft the fish slowly appeared. That’s when I found myself staring straight into the merciless eyes of a fresh water barracuda from perhaps one foot’s distance.
The intimate moment with a northern pike as long as my arm remains vivid despite the passage of many moons.
We amassed lots of other diving experiences, including the time we took our families to an evening kettle bean feed in town at Front Street, then dove after everyone else was bedded down.
That night I learned how to release an air bubble from the nether regions of a custom-fitted, full-body wetsuit much too tight to accommodate a burst (or two or three) of flatulence.
And now a tip for you aspiring divers (veterans already know): What you to do, see, is assume a vertical position under the water, gently kick your fins and simultaneously flex your shoulders. I cannot lie, it is going to feel a little weird sliding slowly up your back and out your neck, but I promise it will work. You’re welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.