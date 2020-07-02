Good Wife Norma went fishing out Scottsbluff way a couple weekends ago and generously took me along.
She’s good that way. Most times. We visited brother Jim and his wife, Mary, who live on a few acres northeast of town.
Jim has fishing bad. Mary has it worse. I’ll give you three guesses what happens when the four of us get together (and the first two don’t count).
Jim and Mary promised us three lakes in three days and they delivered.
We fished the first day on Box Butte Reservoir and the second over the line in Wyoming at Grayrocks Reservoir. Day three we launched at Winters Creek Lake near Scottsbluff.
Box Butte has a lot of flooded standing and down trees along the shoreline and that’s where we spent our day thanks to wind and waves. Slip bobbers in the jumble of wood turned up a decent mess of big bluegills and crappies, plus a small northern pike.
Nice lake. GWN says “check it out” if you get a chance.
The lake I was most smitten with was Grayrocks in the general vicinity of Guernsey, Wyo.
What a pretty, Western lake with bluffs and rock formations around the perimeter, clear water, tall blue skies and lots of underwater humps, bumps and points.
We caught perhaps six or seven walleyes and kept three for a fish fry. This was the first run at Grayrocks for our troupe so we didn’t kill the fat hog, but folks who had a clue what to do and where to do it were catching plenty of fish, many north of 20 inches.
Wyoming is generous with its walleyes at Grayrocks allowing six per day with no length restriction.
Mose says “check it out” but do some research so you can hit the water running.
Day three was set aside for Winters Creek Lake which is just a throw from left field to the plate, give or take, from Lake Minatare near the greater metropolitan Scottsbluff area.
Winters Creek is on a federal wildlife area and does not have so much as a one-holer. There’s a decent boat ramp with a dock alongside, but that’s it for amenities. Oh, I almost forgot, the blessedly short access road will loosen your suspension (and the truck won’t fare well, either).
The water was murky and awful, probably because of recent heavy rain. On this day at least, the fishing was as butt-ugly as the water.
Winters Creek is semi-highly regarded as a walleye lake, but if they are there we didn’t find them. Carp rolling and marauding everywhere, but not a nibble for any of us in response to all the spinners and crankbaits and crawlers and leaches we heaved over the side.
Out of equal parts desperation and frustration, I finally rigged a full nightcrawler on the nose with a tiny gold hook and fished the beast stretched out full length and juicy everywhere from 3 or 4 feet deep to the bottom, begging something – anything – to steal my bait. Dragged it around for a v-e-r-r-r-y long time. Nary a bump. Not so much as a tooth mark on the dang worm’s tail for cryin’ out loud.
I did not think such a thing would even be possible in a walleye, perch, bass, crappie, northern pike and carp lake. I was wrong. Way, way wrong.
GWN and Mose say, “pass this one by” and race to Grayrocks.
