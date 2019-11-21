Just returned from a four-day venture to Branson, hard by the Ozarks.
The locals call them mountains, but to someone who lived in the shadow of the Rockies, ‘mountains’ seems a bit of a stretch. Ozark ‘hills’ is closer to the mark.
Saw something along the highway down there that was a first for me, and I’m not talking armadillo carcasses squashed by traffic.
No, what I saw was a deer hunter. No big deal, you say? Deer season is on here so why not there too, you say?
Except this deer hunter, all decked out in orange and camo apparel, heavy boots and the whole get-up with no vehicle in sight, was walking stealthily along the paved shoulder ... of a divided, four-lane, 75 mph highway. This fellow seemed oblivious as he wandered scant feet from zooming cars and trucks, peeking all the while into roadside trees in search, one assumes, of a big-eared victim.
In his hands was cradled a high-powered, center-fire rifle the lethality of which sparked not a stir. The roaring river of cars flowed past in both directions without reaction. Nary a brake light was there to be seen.
Many places in America a thing like that would spark hysteria among the public and massive police response. Clearly, Missouri is not one of those places.
Moving on, how about you? Do you hunt, fish or camp?
Odds are heavy that you do not. I know this because hunting and fishing in general are attracting fewer folks all the time. I feel terrible for the younger generation, too many of whom have not been exposed to outdoor pursuits of any kind.
Thanks to my dad, my growth to adulthood was not similarly handicapped.
What I did in return was expose our own kids to hunting, fishing, camping, water skiing, etc. Now I do the same for our grandkids every chance I get.
There’s good stuff out there; life and death lessons and more.
Ole’ Mose says, try it for your family, too. It’s a first rate way to grow up.
