I can’t deny there are more than a few OK things about sorta-retirement, a lifestyle into which I thrust myself this past January 1.
Time to do stuff without hurry is certainly one upside. If it takes two days or even three to straighten and sweep out the garage, no worries.
Trying to do that and a myriad of other projects – mowing the miserable lawn or washing cars for instance – over the lunch hour is dismal and annoying in every instance; alas, no more of that.
One thing that is definitely not on the plus side of the retirement ledger, however, is the end this season of more than a decade of photographing Husker sports from right up close. I work from home for the paper as needed doing projects like this ongoing Thursday sports column, my Saturday column, special section assignments and the like, but all that happens at home which is where I am scratching out this column right now.
I have photographed some Husker baseball, quite a bit of men’s and women’s basketball, tons of football and a slew of volleyball. I gave up the football credential a few years ago to free one up for our then-new assistant sports editor Steve Marik.
Football went away and I was happy to do it. To my volleyball privileges, though, I maintained a death grip.
Now no longer on the company payroll in any way shape or form, the Husker photo pipeline has dried up. That’s OK. It’s probably long past time for the pasture gate to close behind my anyway.
I’ll miss it, no question. Especially volleyball.
If you are looking for the sport the University of Nebraska has excelled at more than any other over time (including football) I promise you that sport begins with a ‘V’. Not only that, it isn’t even close. Add the won-loss records season after season to an absolute gob of championships in three different NCAA Division I conferences on top of, what is it now five national titles, and the answer will be irrefutable.
I get why football scores all the ink and 80,000 people willing mash themselves together around a single 100-yard football field. You will hear no argument against that from me. But if the measure is pure success at the highest level over decades of time, nothing in Husker sports history even approaches the volleyball empire built by Terry Pettit and his successor – the cerebral, master motivator John Cook.
I will remain fully impaled on the hook of Husker volleyball; and football, too, of course.
But that was then and this is now.
This year, for the first time in forever, I must contemplate the reality of being confined to an actual seat with everybody else if I want to see the Huskers in person. How long is a ‘very long while,’ you ask?
It’s possible a game or two may be forgotten, but the last time I recall having to watch from an actual seat with arm rests and everything featured Cozad standouts Brendan Holbein and Chris Dishman. The running back that game? None other than the late Lawrence Phillips in his brief prime.
Now, I once again confront the prospect of running with the raucous horde. Trouble is during the intervening decades of stadium upgrades, seats have shrunk by approximately the same proportion as my posterior girth has expanded.
Thank goodness for the 55-inch screen down in the man cave. If it can’t save the day I’m a goner for sure.
Go Big Red!