If you played any sport more than casually, chances are you suffered injury from time to time.
Me, too. Getting hurt is inherent in athletic competition.
A couple of mine, though, were a bit … unusual.
Let’s talk about the one that happened when a .22 rifle flew apart and came within a membrane of gouging out an eye. This one is unique in the world to me I bet.
It was winter. The basketball season was in full-on mode. Good friend and teammate Jim Spackman and I were squirrel hunting in a strip of trees east of Genoa. Snow lies in drifts. I am carrying my dad’s Remington tube fed (no clips in that pre-assault weapons in civilian hands era) semi-automatic rifle.
A rod inserted into the back of the gun’s action was encased in two powerful coil springs compressed inside a tube at the rear end of the barrel. A knurled knob encircled by abrasive grooves machined into its surface, attached to the end of the rod and screwed into the barrel at no small effort because of the strength of the springs, provided power to slam the action open and eject spent cartridges.
Jim and I had figured out how squirrels will cleverly work around to the backside of the tree when they hear you coming. That’s why Jim was creeping along on the opposite side of the trees from me.
A squirrel appeared right on cue.
Now watch as I shoulder the rifle, aim and fire. In that tiny slice of a split second the threads, obviously not properly tightened, let go, released the springs and drove the rod directly into my wide-open right eye (I was aiming, remember, no chance to blink).
Those who have seen me in the flesh know I am a large human being, but that center-of-the-eye strike knocked me so far backward the first thing to hit the snow was the back of my head. The gun went flying and ended up stuck barrel down, sticking out of the snow.
I writhed on the ground in white hot agony. Jim came running in panic, screaming that he shot me.
Turns out he pulled his trigger at nearly the exact moment I pulled mine. He was frantic, but somehow, I knew immediately it was my gun, not his, that felled me.
Good ole’ Dr. Dalton came down to the office on a weekend, examined my eye in a dark room and declared me to be one lucky young gun. The protective conjunctival membrane we all have covering our eyes was ripped away – he compared it to skinning a knee down deep. But not too deep, thank goodness. Turns out the conjunctiva, which heals itself, took the brunt so my eyeball, which doesn’t, escaped destruction. Not even any scarring. Doc was amazed. I was in the worst pain of my young life.
Basketball season resumed for me once I could tolerate brightness well enough to remove the patch that blacked out all light that first week or so.
The eye was far from healed, however, as I discovered the hard way the first time a big drop of salty sweat dropped in there during a game. I wanted to scream, so searing was the fire. Numbing drops administered during timeouts proved hard to see through but delivered blessed relief. I got through to the end of the season.
Not so lucky for the next injury we’ll discuss; a 100 percent self-inflicted, season-ending, monumentally boneheaded stunt if ever there was one.
Tune in at this time again next week when Doc Dalton will examine his x-rays and ask, “Lincoln or Omaha?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.