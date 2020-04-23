This latest boneheaded stunt launched my personal incompetence meter deeper into the red than perhaps ever before, which is no idle statement from a fellow north of 70.
Good Wife Norma and I, determined to finally get the boat in the water after endless failures this miserable spring while at the same time checking out a new lake, set off Tuesday afternoon full of optimism and LaCocina food.
The book on Wildwood Lake near Branched Oak Reservoir is that it’s well-kept and manageably small with excellent water quality and good fishing. By all accounts it is well tended by the local NRD and Nebraska Game and Parks, which looks after the fishery. Wildwood has been on my ‘check it out’ list for a couple years.
Tuesday the long-awaited day came. So off we went, the faithful though ancient Alumacraft bouncing along behind us, excited at the prospect of adventure in the discovery of a whole new place.
East on Hwy 34 through Seward to Hwy 79 (44.9 miles). North on Hwy 79 to Valparaiso (13.9 more miles). Knowing Wildwood to be located somewhere just south of Valparaiso, we were more than a little surprised to even get that. We fully expected to a sign telling us where to turn west to the lake by then. Must have missed it. We turned around.
“The nice lady at the NRD had casually poo-pooed any problem finding the place with, “It’s only a couple miles off 79.”
We have all heard people imply those dread words, ‘Oh, you can’t miss it.’ Believe me, I can miss it. I can miss anything. Clearly this woman did not know to whom she was speaking.
I fish four lakes in the York area operated by three different NRDs, all of which have signs posted on adjacent highways.
But not Wildwood, as we discovered to our special brand of senior citizen frustration and disappointment after retracing all our steps and failing to find on sign all over again.
We had a general idea from scouting the place out online before leaving home, however I declined to drive my truck and 18 feet of floating machinery randomly up and down gravel roads hoping to maybe get lucky. Two cell phones and onboard GPS in the truck also failed to pinpoint the lake’s precise location.
We left in disappointment and started home.
That is the sad (for me, but funny to you I bet) tale of how a lake outsmarted me and eclipsed all other grande stupido stunts in a single, magnificent stroke of humiliation and reverse genius.
We did stop for a consolation boat ride at Pawnee Lake on the forlorn drive home, but the day was done in. We were well and thoroughly sacked.
I spoke to a second nice lady Wednesday morning at the NRD office who was every bit as friendly and accommodating as the first. She expressed sympathy for the plight of helpless old people who do not happen to live around those parts. She pledged to pass along my good-natured pleadings for a sign.
I suggested clandestinely slipping a couple cases of beer a couple times a year to the landowner near that intersection in lieu of cash rent of two fence posts, one on either side of the turn upon which a board with the word Wildwood and an arrow might be scrawled.
Even offered to write a friendly letter to the board if she thought that would help, Well, what do you know, looks like I already have.
