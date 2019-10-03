Did the world end Saturday night?
The answer rides upon how desperate a Husker football fan you happen to be.No Husker lover, no matter his or her level of blubbering devotion, enjoyed a single thing about last week’s drubbing at the hands of a vastly superior crew from Ohio State. It was ugly. It was sad.
An interception on the very first series of the dang game? Are you kidding? Against a team to which were already assigned ‘sacrificial lamb’ status? Whether it was our talented young quarterback’s fault or one or more ‘someone elses’ were to blame is of little note. The impact was immediate, deflating and demoralizing.
It felt like ‘game over’ which, as we all know, is exactly what it was. Two more picks in the first half and our beloved-but-out-of-their-depth Huskers were down 38-zip … at halftime.
I well remember when Bob Devaney was wooed away from Wyoming to come coach at Nebraska. I am confident there are still Pokes fans who resent us to this day.
A football expert I am definitely not, but I sure have a lot of years observing this program.
The frustrations of Coach Osborne against Oklahoma in his early years? Yup, I was there for that. I told someone just the other day how that doggone Barry Switzer, lovable and captivating though he was, broke my heart more often than all the girlfriends I ever had (which wasn’t very many now that I add ‘em up).
Do you remember when even the vaunted Oklahoma program we thought to be offensively invulnerable and defensively impenetrable went sliding down the tubes under Coach John Blake? What’s that, you recall no such Sooner tumble from glory?
Let me give you the facts (I promise it’s not fake news).
Tom and our very own Big Red-clad legion of warriors drubbed the formerly-proud Sooners 37-0 at Lincoln in 1995. That was just a game of patty cake compared to 73-21 in Norman the next year and 69-7 upon returning to Memorial Stadium in 1997’s opposite-of-an-epic confrontation.
So I guess my message here at the bottom line advises: This too shall pass … and don’t go nibbling at the coach or the QB or any of these other hard-working young men, either. I still believe today, exactly as I did when he was hired; if Scott Frost can’t do it, it can’t be done.
Wise Ole’ Mose counsels patience. Anything the Sooners can (and did) do, we can do at least as well … perhaps even better. Have a little faith out there in Husker Nation.
