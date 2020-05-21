Hey, stop scrunching your face up in distaste? Those who have not tried pan-fried frog legs are summarily disqualified from judging them.
Why frog legs as our topic today? Because (a) they were occasionally prominent in my youth, (b) they truly are a delight on the plate and (c) I could not think of anything else.
The best thing for me and cousins Roe and Lyle about my maternal grandparents’ farm near Weissert in Custer County was the ‘crick’ that meandered through it. The name on maps was Clear Creek, but I assure you that was far wide of the mark. We boys had the muck-encrusted clothes piled on Grandma Elsie’s porch to prove it.
What the creek had in addition to quagmire were snapping turtles the size of pitcher pump washbasins, trees loaded with obnoxious blue jays just beyond BB gun range and monster bullfrogs.
The three of us were dutifully obnoxious and loud as was appropriate to our age, but make no mistake, we could be stealthy assassins when a suitably sized frog came to our attention.
In these socially, though certainly not politically, sensitive days the word ‘harvested’ has euphemistically replaced ‘killed’ when it comes to hunting.
I ain’t havin’ any. Grandpa Ralph harvested corn and milo. Roe, Lyle and I killed bullfrogs.
We did this with BB guns or sometimes a bit of red cloth on a fishhook dangled in front of them using a length of string and section of cut willow and, when we were older, our .22 rifles.
The frogs were duly butchered employing the top of the cistern for a cutting board. I realize now our drinking water lay directly beneath the resulting pile of entrails and blood, but it wasn’t such a big deal then.
Grandpa and Grandma must not have been overly concerned. Not once did they point toward a log or rock upon which to perform our eviscerations.
Grandma was wonderful to fry up the carefully skinned and immaculately clean legs in butter; butter separated by hand from milk of the very cows that lined up twice a day in the stanchions out in the barn no less. For all her trouble the woman never uttered a complaint in our presence.
I admit their tiny, crunchy little fried toes might have put lesser boys off their feed. Not us. No siree. We used them for makeshift handles as we nibbled the sweet, delicate, white meat from the bones.
This sounds like utopia to you, I bet. No?
I guess you had to be there.
