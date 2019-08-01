Husker football in Nebraska is unique in my 70 years aboard planet Earth in many ways; not least of which is our shared obsession with it.
The reasons are several, including but certainly not limited to the fact we have only one Division I football program in the state with no pro teams here whatsoever.
I recall many years ago when I was out of state somewhere wearing a Nebraska hat or shirt, I can’t recall which, and someone made a remark about when I was enrolled there. I said I did not attend the University of Nebraska and that seemed to puzzle this fellow.
So naturally I was compelled to explain the phenomenon of Husker football – NU sports in general for that matter – and try to make him understand how we all are Huskers and that whether or not we went to school there has nothing to do with it.
This seemed only to compound his confusion. Understandably so.
Nowhere else that I have ever heard of or experienced firsthand takes ‘fan’ quite so close to ‘fanatic’ as we good folks right here in good old Newbrasskey. European soccer is more maniacal of course, but that’s a whole different unit of measure. Intuitively I suspect those folks don’t applaud a victorious visiting team as they leave the field like we do in Memorial Stadium.
I have been around since Bob Devaney was wooed away from the Wyoming Cowboys and installed Dennis Claridge as the first of many great and talented quarterbacks in the dynasty to come.
I easily recall Bill ‘Thunder’ Thornton, David ‘The Dealer’ Humm (he was from Vegas) and ‘Little’ Frankie Solich, who was once caught with a weight belt under his gym shorts for a pre-season weigh-in. Seems Frank, who was the tiniest and also one of the toughest fullbacks in Husker history, couldn’t abide the thought of his actual weight appearing in the media guide and a whole season’s worth of programs.
I remember scoring a free ticket from a friend to a night game against the Sooners when they were (allegedly) down a bit and we were rolling. On top of that, their QB (Thomas Lott perhaps) wouldn’t suit up. His replacement, a bird-legged freshman named Charles Thompson, was certain to be pureed by the impenetrable Blackshirts.
The combination of Musco’s towering portable lighting and the NU-OU rivalry had tickets going for hundreds.
Of course Thompson and Co. kicked our butts, after which Barry Switzer, in reference to Nebraska’s pre-game arrogance, remarked something like, “Did you forget who you were playing?” Yes, we did.
I still cherish memories of the twisted look on Steve Spurrier’s face along the sideline as the Huskers put the final touches on a complete bowl game poleaxing of his Florida Gators. It looked like one of my least favorite coaches had just stepped in something warm and squishy in his bare feet in the dark.
‘Twas wonderful.
The situation is very different now as you and I both know. The proud and once-feared Huskers fell to administrative mismanagement that proved both profound and compound.
What is to become of the Big Red (almost) all of us worship on fall Saturdays?
Only time will tell. No one can possibly know what the future holds for the Scarlet and Cream, but of this I am absolutely certain; if Scott Frost can’t do it, it can’t be done.
Talking time is done, we’re only a month from finally strapping it up to see what the future holds.
It won’t be perfect, but man it’s gonna be fun?
Go Big Red!