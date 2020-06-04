Hey, at age 70 I am old-school, just as you might expect. That is why the occasional aspect of modern-day sports runs against the grain just a bit.
Among several (including the 3-point shot which let little guys be heroes in basketball) is what seems to me a blizzard of collegiate transfer players in recent years.
In the old days you signed with a school and stayed at that school. Period.
Nowadays, however, that’s not at all the case.
Fred Hoiberg’s Husker basketball team is a perfect example. Last year he built a team comprised almost entirely of other peoples’ players, nearly all of whom are long gone. No big deal really, he just reloaded the team with a new roster of transfers for this season.
Husker football features numerous multiple-school athletes, a few of whom seem to ricochet around the country like BBs in a boxcar. They come to Nebraska from other schools … sometimes a couple or even three programs if a junior college is in the mix … and casually depart the Huskers the same way for a myriad of reasons.
This is not inherently wrong. They are playing by new rules of the game which is completely right and proper.
Consider how monumentally Jessica Shepard benefited by her move from the Huskers to Notre Dame. I offer her as Exhibit A of a brilliant transfer decision. She went on to join the most prolific starting five in the history of women’s collegiate hoops which accounted for 10,230 points. She is a national champion who was signed in the second round by the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA.
That makes her, in my mind, the poster example for loosening the thumbscrews of the transfer system.
Players have much greater ability to look out for themselves and their future pro prospects – whether realistic or not – than was ever the case in the ‘portal-free’ days of yore. Many believe that is exactly as it should be. I cannot disagree.
But it still seems weird. Kinda tough for an old dude to wrap his liver-spotted arms around this new-fangled game of Musical Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.