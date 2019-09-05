Ladies and gentlemen, your deteriorating scribe is compelled to confess that he indeed has, over the course of several decades, killed all kinds of stuff. On top of that he gilled, gutted and skinned all manner of birds and animals. Then he ate them if you can believe that.
No more of that for me, however. Most of the guns are given away to kids or grandkids because, honestly, I will never hunt with them again.
Now before all you whack ‘em and stack ‘em types ride down on me in your swamp buggies with the industrial size winch on the front, permit a bit more depth of explanation.
To say I will (probably) never hunt again implies some disapproval of ethical, legal, fair chase pursuit and consumption of game. That it’s presented that way above is entirely intentional.
An attempt to be provocative, one supposes.
The complete truth is that I hunt all the time and will continue to hunt until either physically or mentally unable to do so.
What I have stopped entirely, with no attempt to claim moral high ground or to judge, is lethal hunting in which the critter lies dead upon the ground and I end up covered in blood and viscera halfway to my elbows.
Many years ago I laid down my sporting firearms. Now my weapon of choice is the camera.
(BTW: Search ‘Weapon of Choice’ on YouTube to see a video of villainous Christopher Walken performing an incredible dance sequence. Walken is also a dancer. Who knew?)
The reasons for my personal decision to change hunting tactics are many, not least of which there are no annoying limitations about when or what I can ‘hunt’ when I’m out and about with a camera, big lens and tripod.
I get to hunt 12 months a year and am welcome to ‘take’ everything from ground squirrels to bull elk. This privilege comes without being troubled by the expense and inconvenience of licenses and permits.
This is no small factor, especially to a starving retiree.
I routinely hunt down endangered species and shoot them without hesitation, ethical restraint or fear of prosecution. Grizzly bears? Sure. Their babies? You bet. Sandhill cranes? Nearly every year.
Far from a person of expanded horizons or deep conscience, it’s more accurate to characterize me as a hunter who has become spoiled and selfish.
It’s also a much bigger challenge to get close enough in optimum light to make a ‘Wow’ photograph of a bear or an elk or a moose or a bighorn sheep or a fox squirrel than to simply blast it clean through the vitals from hundreds of yards away with a hand-held, scope-equipped cannon.
Being a traditional hunter is just fine, but it’s not for me. Not anymore. Cameras permit me to lock in on a magnificent animal great or small, shoot it dozens of times if I choose, appreciate the close observation opportunity and then quietly withdraw with neither party to the experience the worse for wear.
I think that’s kinda nice.
