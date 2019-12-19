If a career sports reporter wakes up in the night to throbbing thump, thump, squeak, squeak in the head … it can only be basketball season.
Nothing against hoops in any way. What I speak of today has nothing to do with the merits of the game, which I played and still enjoy even now at the age of five stone. No, today’s topic is its sheer volume.
In the fall we are faced with one (1) football team per school which plays one (1) game a week. Period. And for the girls? Volleyball schedules are busier than football, but it’s still just one team per school.
Not so hoops where both genders play what seems to be – by the end of March Madness – a hundred games apiece. That’s a whole lot of thump, thump, squeak, squeak for even the most youthful and dedicated sports guy or gal to digest; never mind one whose gitty-up-go has got-up-and-went.
We right here at York News-Times begin with college basketball in November, join players and coaches for a short holiday breather, then go nonstop, eyes bugged way out there and hair in flames, until the state tournament ends in March.
Toss in that this whirlwind happens during the dark, lifeless days of a catatonic Nebraska winter, multiply by 30 seasons and you get a rough approximation of where the sports path has taken me. Toss in wrestling for flavor (plus high school swimming in Wyoming) and you end up with a slew of sliding around on snow and ice in deep freeze temperatures.
Not that I’m complaining. No, siree. It’s been fun, but by the time retirement age arrived I was ready to take my foot off the pedal a little. Tonight, however, I’ll stick those toes back into the chilly waters of winter hoops.
It seems Ken and Steve at the YNT sports desk found themselves triple booked with sporting events and, being only two in number, were faced with having to skip an event they wanted very much to cover.
Such was the depth of their desperation they asked for help. Enter Ole’ Mose.
Perhaps they’ve heard that vicious rumor, circulated by Good Wife Norma I bet, that I must no longer be trusted to find my way home in the dark. Chances are the rumor, entirely untrue as far as you know, is why they asked me to catch the Hastings at York games on Saturday about six blocks from home.
Of course, I said yes. Next is an attempt to recall how all that thump, thump, squeak, squeak business works. It’s not so easy as you think, folks. Try taking photos and notes tracking IDs for the photos, simultaneous in real time with an entirely separate account of who did what to whom. Now do all while keeping up with a blitzkrieg-fast game and make it legible, please.
Those who truly realize what is involved understand how inevitable small errors of numbers and names will be. They are sympathetic … which I ask all of you to be come next Tuesday when my coverage – good or bad, right or a little wrong – lands on your porch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.