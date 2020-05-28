Who cares if I am committing these words to electronic paper on this particular day opposed to any other? No one. Except me.
It matters because the reason I am doing it this very minute is because yet another planned fishing trip circled the drain thanks to Mr. Evil Nebraska Weather.
Grandson Dominic and I were all lined up to take on the crappies at a nearby NRD lake, but you know what they say about the best laid plans of mice and grandsons.
The disappointment is deepened because (1) today was to be our first joint misadventure of the season and (2) this makes about half a dozen trips that have been either cancelled or ruined by the miserable, unstable spring weather with which we are annually afflicted in these here parts.
Bob Roth and I caught 17 walleye (calm down, we kept only our allotted two each) semi-recently at Sherman Reservoir on a day so windy I heard myself channeling Old Man Parker cursing his furnace in the move “A Christmas Story.”
Boat control in such conditions produces the ultimate in futility and frustration. Look away for two seconds to attend to anything else and JUST LIKE THAT the wind whips you crossways, tangles all the lines and sweeps you downwind out of control.
I have been blown completely off Johnson Lake and Sherman Reservoir and suffered mightily on lesser bodies of water this spring.
Why should you and I have to put up with this? We should not.
None of us should have to put up with this, least of all me. What the dickens do we pay taxes for anyway if not to have rain, wind and similar annoyances mitigated?
If something is not done … and I mean damn quick … I will no choice but to demand another infusion of stimulus money. Only bigger this time.
