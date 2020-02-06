Get this.
Turns out there is no end of strange, odd-looking critters stalking about in the mountains of Northwest Wyoming. Even in winter!
Who knew?
I knew, that’s who.
Why else would I trudge all the way out here, north of 750 miles one-way in dead of winter leaving home, hearth, GWN and the wiener dogs to fend for themselves against the many perils and annoyances of Nebraska at this piercingly useless and unforgiving time of e-a-c-h and e-v-e-r-y single year.
How am I amusing myself in idle moments, way out yonder? These photos (and lots of others) are my answer.
