Make mine either one.
I like the Chiefs because they are ‘our’ pro team in the right half of Nebraska, but I’m still a half-baked Niners fan from way back in the Roger Craig, Tom Rathman days.
So, either way I am guaranteed to win one and lose one.
This is, what, the 54th Super Bowl? If not it’s close to that. Here’s just the thing; I well recall Super Bowl I when the NFL and upstart AFL finally acknowledged each other’s existence and booked a game between their two champions.
This was how the Super Bowl was handled for a few years during the transition to the eventual NFL/AFL merger. After the two leagues threw in together the NFC and AFC conferences were formed and that’s what we have today. Kansas City is the AFC rep with San Francisco playing under the NFC banner.
Super Bowl I took place January 15. The year, 1967, was when I graduated high school. I well remember dapper Hank Stram stalking the sidelines as the Chiefs’ coach. But this day belonged to the Packers who won large, 35-10.
And who among us ‘of a certain age’ could possibly forget Super Bowl III when Joe Willie Namath famously, loudly and public guaranteed his Jets would beat the 18-point favorite Baltimore Colts.
His proclamations were scoffed at and ridiculed at the time, but Broadway Joe knew what he was talking about. The game, a 16-7 victory in favor of the Jets, is considered one of the most unlikely and stunning upsets in the history of American football.
Do you remember? Man, I sure do.
It’s a wildly popular event and that’s before considering the impact of Super Bowl commercials. Lots of folks watch just for the commercials alone, and to heck with the game itself.
What of this year? Will it be the Chiefs or those left coast fellas?
Maybe you know, but I sure don’t. If you had a gun at my head. I’d say the Niners looked a bit stronger. Perhaps a bit more of a bully, but I am not foolish enough to bet a plug nickel either way.
Let’s just go for an exciting game this year, not one of those like some years past that’s a done deal at halftime. But even if it’s a yawner, we still have all those clever commercials to entertain us plumb to the end.
Go Chiefs or Niners … as you prefer.
