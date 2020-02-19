In Tuesday’s sports edition of the York News-Times, Centennial’s Keenan Kosek was inadvertently left out of Centennial’s D-2 district tournament recap.
Kosek qualified for the Class D state wrestling tournament by placing fourth at districts.
Kosek went 2-2 at districts, with both of his wins coming via pin in 1 minute, 40 seconds over Alma’s Zach Halbert in the quarterfinals, and 2:12 in the consolation semifinals over Palmer’s Hadden Kuck.
