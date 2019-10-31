York men beat McPherson College in KCAC
Wichita, KAN. – The York College Panthers men’s soccer team beat the McPherson College Bulldogs 3-1 in conference action Tuesday afternoon behind two late goals by the Panthers.
Arturo Gutierrez III (SO/Hacienda Heights, Calif) scored in the 30th minute to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead going into intermission. For the next 25 minutes, neither team could find the back of the net. In the 81st minute, Gutierrez found teammate Jorge Alencar (SO/Recife, Brazil) who gave the Panthers an insurance goal at 2-0. Just four minutes later, Gutierrez found Matias Castano (SO/Payson, Utah) for the third goal of the match as the Panthers were in total control.
The Bulldogs scored a late goal in the 88th minute of play, but the Panthers were already in control. York had an 11-7 advantage in total shots. York also picked up six corner kicks to just one by McPherson.
York improves to 6-4 in KCAC play with two games remaining in the regular season. York hosts Tabor College on Saturday for its final home game of the season. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
