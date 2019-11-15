Avila hands York College women loss in KCAC opener
YORK – The York College Panthers women’s basketball team fell to the visiting Avila University Eagles in its KCAC opener Wednesday night, 89-71, at the Freeman Center.
The Panthers held strong in the first half, but a decisive third quarter had the Eagles pull away. Avila outscored the Panthers 30-14 in the quarter.
York trailed 22-11 after the first stanza, but a 25-19 second had the Panthers within five at the break. Both teams shot the ball well, shooting over 40 percent from the field. The biggest difference was the free-throw line. The Eagles were able to force the Panthers to put them on the line as they were 26-for-35 from the charity stripe. The Panthers were only 13-for-23. That 13-point difference made an impact in the 18-point loss.
York also was outrebounded in the game 42-26.
Amaia Diez (SO/Pamplona, Spain) led York in scoring with 16 points. Susie Traver (SR/Portland, Ore.) was the only other York player to score in double figures as she finished with 10.
The Eagles had their scoring spread out with four players in double figures.
Diez also led the Panthers in rebounds with six. Kendall Fike (SR/Ada, Okla.) and Maria Lopez (SR/Mendota, Calif.) each added five.
York falls to 1-4 on the season. It will travel to Lindsborg, Kan., on Saturday to play Bethany College at 5 p.m.
McCool Junction and Cody-Kilgore set to kickoff at 1 p.m. MST.
CODY, Neb. – The highly awaited Six Man football game between the McCool Junction Mustangs (10-0) and the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys (10-0) has been set this Friday.
The semifinal will be played in Cody, Neb., which is about a five-hour drive from McCool Junction and located in the northwest corner of the state, about 300 miles away.
The game will begin at 2 p.m. central time and 1 p.m. mountain time.
The other semifinal matches up Harvard (10-0) against Creek Valley (10-0). That game will be played in Chappell, Neb., at 4:30 p.m. MST/3:30 p.m. CST.
The Six Man state championship will be played at Cope Stadium on the University of Nebraska-Kearney campus at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.
