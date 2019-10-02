2019 NXCCA Cross Country State Rankings
Class C - BOYS
1. Sidney 5 50 C-4
2. Malcolm 0 44 C-3
3. Aurora 0 41 C-3
4T. Douglas County West 0 32 C-1
4T. Milford 0 32 C-3
6. Minden 0 21 C-3
7. Adams Central 0 16 C-3
8T. Mitchell 0 5 C-4
8T. Pierce 0 5 C-2
9. Hartington 0 3 C-2
10T. Arlington 0 2 C-1
10T. Broken Bow 0 2 C-4
Others receiving votes - Columbus Scotus (1), Holdrege (1) - Number of coaches voting - 5 of 44
Class C - GIRLS
1. Columbus Scotus 0 43 C-2
2. Boone Central/Newman Grove 2 38 C-2
3. Chadron 2 35 C-4
4. Milford 0 34 C-3
5. Kearney Catholic 0 29 C-3
6. Aurora 1 22 C-3
7. Ord 0 20 C-2
8. Lincoln Christian 0 16 C-3
9. Hartington 0 15 C-2
10. North Bend Central 0 9 C-2
Others receiving votes - Mitchell (7), Fort Calhoun (4), Douglas County West (3). Number of coaches voting - 5 of 44
Southern Nebraska Conference softball tournament schedule
FAIRBURY – The 2019 Southern Nebraska Conference softball tournament will be held this Saturday at the Fairbury Softball Complex.
The tournament will feature three Class C-rated schools in No. 1 Fairbury (18-4), No. 5 Centennial (20-8) and No. 6 Milford (16-6).
Here is the schedule for the games:
10 a.m.
Field 1 (5) Blue River (9-14) vs. (4) Wilber-Clatonia (9-14)
Field 2 (6) Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (7-20) vs. (3) Centennial
Noon
Field 1 Winner of Blue River/Wilber-Clatonia vs. (1) Fairbury
Field 2 Winner of FC/EM/F /Centennial vs. (2) Milford
The games for third and fifth place will be played on fields one and two, respectively, about 15 minutes after the completion of the noon games.
The championship will start around 3:30 to 4 p.m. depending on the length of the two consolation games.
