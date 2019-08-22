York College women fall to Doane in season opener
CRETE – The York College women’s soccer team fell to host Doane University on Tuesday night 3-0.
York was outshot 18-8 for the game, 12-2 with shots on goal. Justine Medina and Amber Jimenez were the only Panthers to have a shot on frame, but the Tigers’ goalkeeper was right there to make the save.
Kendra Wakefield picked up seven saves in goal for the Panthers, but she was credited with the loss. Tawney Rebuck played in goal the second half for York and picked up two saves while allowing one goal.
York has several days off before heading to North Dakota for a pair of games.
Husker women’s basketball tickets on sale Wednesday
LINCOLN – Season tickets for Nebraska women’s basketball will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The Huskers’ 18-game home schedule at Pinnacle Bank Arena features eight nonconference games in November and December, highlighted by in-state rival Creighton and national powerhouse Duke.
Nebraska’s nine-game Big Ten home schedule features games against Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana, Penn State, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Reserved season tickets are available for $180, while general admission adult season tickets are $90. General admission season tickets for youth and senior citizens are $54.
Fans can purchase tickets online at Huskers.com, or by calling 800-8-BIG-RED or at the Nebraska Athletic ticket office.
Cross County goes 2-0 in Jamboree action
STROMSBURG – It was nothing official when East Butler, Twin River and Cross County got together Tuesday night at Cross County High School for Jamboree volleyball action, it was more or less a measuring stick of how far each team has come in the past week.
Cross County defeated East Butler in straight sets, 25-19 and 25-13, with junior Cortlyn Schaefer leading the way with nine kills, while Erica Stratman followed with five.
Leading the way in blocks was Chloe Sandall with two while Katie Kopetzky was the team leader in digs with 10. Schaefer added six digs and Savannah Anderson whipped up five ace serves.
In the Cougars’ second match, the hosts topped Twin River 25-19 and 25-15.
Again, Schaefer led the way with eight kills to go along with six digs and one ace serve. Talia Nienhhueser had five kills while Amanda Giannou recorded six digs and a team-high five aces.
The official season opener for the Cougars will be on Thursday, Aug. 29 when they travel to Fullerton.